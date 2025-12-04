Next Wave Report: December 4

In this edition of Next Wave, discover what our prospects have been working on and the progress they've made.

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK:

Igor Chernyshov (San Jose, AHL) was named AHL Rookie of the Month for Nov. and Sharks Prospect of the Week (Nov. 24). He leads the Barracuda in goals (10) and points (19) through his 20 games played with the club. He ranks tied for third in goals, tied for fourth in points, and tied for eighth in assists among AHL rookies this season.

was named AHL Rookie of the Month for Nov. and Sharks Prospect of the Week (Nov. 24). He leads the Barracuda in goals (10) and points (19) through his 20 games played with the club. He ranks tied for third in goals, tied for fourth in points, and tied for eighth in assists among AHL rookies this season. Quentin Musty (San Jose, AHL) was named Sharks Prospect of the week on Dec. 4. He posted his second multi-goal game of the season, both in the month of Nov., in the 4-3 victory at Colorado. Musty has posted multi-point efforts in three of his past six games played, including 12 points (5g, 7a) in his past 10 games. He ranks tied for fourth in assists (11) and sixth in points (18) among AHL skaters this year.

BARRACUDA

The San Jose Barracuda are 8-1-0-1 in their past 10 games and sit in second place in the AHL Pacific Division. The ‘Cuda rank tied for 10th in the league in goals for (67), including tied for fourth in the Western Conference. The Barracuda are set to begin a three-game homestand where they will face Tucson in a doubleheader on Dec. 5-6 and will close it out against San Diego on Dec. 10.

are 8-1-0-1 in their past 10 games and sit in second place in the AHL Pacific Division. The ‘Cuda rank tied for 10th in the league in goals for (67), including tied for fourth in the Western Conference. The Barracuda are set to begin a three-game homestand where they will face Tucson in a doubleheader on Dec. 5-6 and will close it out against San Diego on Dec. 10. Gabriel Carriere posted his first shutout of his campaign, third of his career in the AHL, stopping 22 pucks in the 3-0 victory against the Calgary Wranglers on Nov. 26. He has helped the Barracuda earn a win in four of his past six appearances.

posted his first shutout of his campaign, third of his career in the AHL, stopping 22 pucks in the 3-0 victory against the Calgary Wranglers on Nov. 26. He has helped the Barracuda earn a win in four of his past six appearances. Filip Bystedt is riding a career-long seven-game point streak since Nov. 15, tallying three goals and six assists in that span, and has points in 10 of the past 12 games. He is now seven assists shy from matching his career best assist total (19) at the AHL level.

is riding a career-long seven-game point streak since Nov. 15, tallying three goals and six assists in that span, and has points in 10 of the past 12 games. He is now seven assists shy from matching his career best assist total (19) at the AHL level. Luca Cagnoni ranks tied for fifth in goals (4), points (15), and tied for eighth in assists (11) among AHL blueliners this season. He reached double digits in in helpers with a multi-assist game on Nov. 22 in the 4-3 win against Abbotsford, becoming the first ‘Cuda defenseman to reach the mark.

ranks tied for fifth in goals (4), points (15), and tied for eighth in assists (11) among AHL blueliners this season. He reached double digits in in helpers with a multi-assist game on Nov. 22 in the 4-3 win against Abbotsford, becoming the first ‘Cuda defenseman to reach the mark. Cam Lund became the fifth Barracuda forward to reach double digits in points this season. Lund has tallied one goal and five assists in his past 10 games played, including finding the scoresheet (1g, 3a) in consecutive games played from Nov. 6-15.

became the fifth Barracuda forward to reach double digits in points this season. Lund has tallied one goal and five assists in his past 10 games played, including finding the scoresheet (1g, 3a) in consecutive games played from Nov. 6-15. Michael Misa was loaned to the San Jose Barracuda from the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 3 on a conditioning assignment.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

Noah Beck (Wichita, ECHL) has found the scoresheet in six of his past eight games played with the Thunder, posting nine points (2g, 7a) in that span. He ranks tied for first in goals (5), tied for second in points (16), and tied for fourth in assists among ECHL defensemen this season.

has found the scoresheet in six of his past eight games played with the Thunder, posting nine points (2g, 7a) in that span. He ranks tied for first in goals (5), tied for second in points (16), and tied for fourth in assists among ECHL defensemen this season. Donavan Houle (Wichita, ECHL) has found the back of the net in two of his past four games played (three goals), including recording his first multi-goal effort of the season on Nov. 22 in the 4-3 shootout victory at Toledo on Nov. 22.

has found the back of the net in two of his past four games played (three goals), including recording his first multi-goal effort of the season on Nov. 22 in the 4-3 shootout victory at Toledo on Nov. 22. Lucas Vanroboys (Wichita, ECHL) was recalled to the San Jose Barracuda on Nov. 29. He tallied eight points (3g, 5a) in his last seven games with Wichita before his recall, including posting a season-long four-game point and assist streak (3g, 4a) from Nov. 5 through Nov. 15.

was recalled to the San Jose Barracuda on Nov. 29. He tallied eight points (3g, 5a) in his last seven games with Wichita before his recall, including posting a season-long four-game point and assist streak (3g, 4a) from Nov. 5 through Nov. 15. Eric Pohlkamp (Denver, NCHC) earned NCHC Defenseman of the Month (Nov.). He matched his career high in goals at the NCAA level with his 11th goal of the season on Nov. 29 against Minnesota. Pohlkamp has found the back of the net in six of his past eight games (7g, 3a) and leads NCAA blueliners in goals (11) and tied for second in points (17).

earned NCHC Defenseman of the Month (Nov.). He matched his career high in goals at the NCAA level with his 11th goal of the season on Nov. 29 against Minnesota. Pohlkamp has found the back of the net in six of his past eight games (7g, 3a) and leads NCAA blueliners in goals (11) and tied for second in points (17). Cole McKinney (Michigan, Big 10) recorded his first power-play goal at the collegiate level, his fifth goal of the campaign, in the 5-1 win at Harvard on Nov. 28. McKinney ranks tied for fifth in goals (5) and 10th in points (11) among NCAA U-19 skaters this season.

recorded his first power-play goal at the collegiate level, his fifth goal of the campaign, in the 5-1 win at Harvard on Nov. 28. McKinney ranks tied for fifth in goals (5) and 10th in points (11) among NCAA U-19 skaters this season. Joey Muldowney (UConn, HE) has found the scoresheet in three of his past five games played, tallying one goal and two assists in that span. He ranks tied for first in goals (6) and tied for eighth in points (8) among his club this season.

has found the scoresheet in three of his past five games played, tallying one goal and two assists in that span. He ranks tied for first in goals (6) and tied for eighth in points (8) among his club this season. Zack Sharp (Western Michigan, NCHC) posted a season-long three-game point streak (0g, 4a) from Nov. 14-21, including a season-high two-assist game on Nov. 21 at Nebraska-Omaha. Sharp has matched his career high in points (9) at the NCAA level in just 12 games played with Western Michigan.

posted a season-long three-game point streak (0g, 4a) from Nov. 14-21, including a season-high two-assist game on Nov. 21 at Nebraska-Omaha. Sharp has matched his career high in points (9) at the NCAA level in just 12 games played with Western Michigan. Reese Laubach (Penn State, Big 10) has found the back of the net in two of his past three games played (3g, 0a), including posting his first multi-goal game of the season on Nov. 21 at Minnesota. He has tallied five points (3g, 2a) in his past seven games played with Penn State.

has found the back of the net in two of his past three games played (3g, 0a), including posting his first multi-goal game of the season on Nov. 21 at Minnesota. He has tallied five points (3g, 2a) in his past seven games played with Penn State. Eli Barnett (New Brunswick, AUS) ranks fourth in plus-minus rating (+6), and fifth in points (5) and assists (5) among New Brunswick defensemen.

ranks fourth in plus-minus rating (+6), and fifth in points (5) and assists (5) among New Brunswick defensemen. Teddy Mutryn (Moncton, QMJHL) recorded a season-high four-point game (1g, 3a) with Moncton at Saint John on Nov. 21. Mutryn has clicked for nine points (5g, 4a) in his past six games played and has become one of five forwards among his squad this year to reach the 20-point mark.

recorded a season-high four-point game (1g, 3a) with Moncton at Saint John on Nov. 21. Mutryn has clicked for nine points (5g, 4a) in his past six games played and has become one of five forwards among his squad this year to reach the 20-point mark. Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George, WHL) was named WHL Goalie of the Month for Nov. after winning eight of 10 games, posting 2.00 GAA and .940 SV%. He leads the WHL in wins (14), tied for first in shutouts, third in SV% (.921), and fourth in GAA (2.51).

was named WHL Goalie of the Month for Nov. after winning eight of 10 games, posting 2.00 GAA and .940 SV%. He leads the WHL in wins (14), tied for first in shutouts, third in SV% (.921), and fourth in GAA (2.51). Carson Wetsch (Kelowna, WHL) has recorded multi-point games in two of his past four games, tallying three goals and two assists in that four-game span with Kelowna. Wetsch is now two assists from matching his season total of 19 from last season with the Calgary Hitmen.

has recorded multi-point games in two of his past four games, tallying three goals and two assists in that four-game span with Kelowna. Wetsch is now two assists from matching his season total of 19 from last season with the Calgary Hitmen. Haoxi (Simon) Wang (Oshawa, OHL) registered his first-career power-play goal at the OHL level, his second goal of the year, on Nov. 28 at Ottawa. He became the first Generals’ U-19 blueliner to reach double digits in points, including leading Oshawa U-19 defensemen in all scoring categories.

registered his first-career power-play goal at the OHL level, his second goal of the year, on Nov. 28 at Ottawa. He became the first Generals’ U-19 blueliner to reach double digits in points, including leading Oshawa U-19 defensemen in all scoring categories. Christian Kirsch (Kitchener, OHL) ranks sixth in GAA (2.54), tied for sixth in wins (11), and tied for seventh in shutouts (1) among OHL netminders between the pipes this season.

ranks sixth in GAA (2.54), tied for sixth in wins (11), and tied for seventh in shutouts (1) among OHL netminders between the pipes this season. Max Heise (Prince Albert, WHL) notched his team-leading 11th goal of the season on Dec. 3 at Medicine Hat. Heise has found the back of the net in two of his past four games played. Prince Albert’s alternate captain ranks fifth in points (16) through his 22 games played with the club.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL