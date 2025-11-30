Lindbom gets 1st NHL win, Golden Knights hold off Sharks

Lindbom, who Vegas selected in the seventh round (No. 222) of the 2021 NHL Draft, was 0-4-2 in his first six starts this season.

“He’s a great kid,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He works hard, has a great future. He had a little bit of tough luck, whether it was a goal here or a goal there or we didn’t score enough for him, whatever. I was happy for him. I thought he made a lot of good saves tonight.”

Tomas Hertl scored twice, and Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (11-6-8), who ended a four-game losing streak (0-2-2).

“We weren’t going to be able to cruise [to a win]. Those are lessons you learn on this," Cassidy said. "There are not a lot of easy wins in the NHL, especially this year when you look around the National Hockey League. San Jose, give them credit, they don’t quit. They’re not going anywhere. They played good hockey for the last month and a half.”