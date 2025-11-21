Askarov, Sharks recover to top Kings in shootout

Los Angeles forced overtime and ultimately the shootout after Adrian Kempe tied the game 3-3 with 59 seconds remaining in regulation. With Anton Forsberg on the bench for the extra skater, Kempe scored into an open net after Kevin Fiala's initial shot from the point was blocked in front by Ferraro.

"I just worked up and down there. I was waiting for that shot to come," Kempe said. "A little lucky bounce, but I think it was a deserved one for the team tonight."

Ty Dellandrea had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Kurashev and Adam Gaudette also scored for the Sharks (10-8-3), who have won the first two games of a four-game homestand. Collin Graf had two assists.

"It's important. I wasn't here when the 'Shark Tank' was alive and well, but I've heard a lot about it and we want to make it like that very, very soon," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist, and Joel Armia scored for the Kings (10-6-5), who lost the final two games of a six-game road trip (4-2-0). Forsberg made 21 saves.

"I liked our energy, especially to start the game," Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. "We were commenting on the bench, it felt fast. Much different game than the last time we were in here (a 4-3 win on Oct. 28). It is a game of mistakes in the end, and we made just a couple too many."

Gaudette put the Sharks up 1-0 at 2:33 of the first period. Dellandrea skated down the right wing on a 3-on-2 rush and dropped a pass to Gaudette, who roofed a shot blocker side from the high slot.