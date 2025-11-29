Askarov makes 32 saves in Sharks win against Canucks

SAN JOSE -- Yaroslav Askarov made 32 saves for the San Jose Sharks in a 3-2 victory against the Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center on Friday.
Smith scores, Celebrini has 2 assists; Vancouver has lost 7 of 9
Will Smith, William Eklund, and Adam Gaudette scored, and Macklin Celebrini had two assists for the Sharks (12-10-3), who are 4-2-0 in their past six games.
"It was a good response,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We played better. Competed a little bit harder, did some things that we've talked about. Keep moving forward.”
Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks (10-13-2), who have lost seven of nine (2-5-2). Nikita Tolopilo made 21 saves.
"We seemed a little bit out of sorts," Vancouver coach Adam Foote said. "It looked like the emotions involved, and we were just out of sync. You've got to reel that back in. It's a game to win."
Boeser gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 4:28 of the first period. Conor Garland fed Boeser from the right boards into the slot, and his wrist shot beat Askarov's blocker.
"Some good looks. It's obviously very fresh here when you lose by one," Boeser said. "I got some good looks there, even in the second period, back-to-back looks. Those are ones that I wish I could put in the net."
Smith’s power-play goal tied it 1-1 at 9:25. Alexander Wennberg attempted to pass the puck across the front of the net, but it was blocked by Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek. However, the second attempt made it through, and Smith's one-timer beat Tolopilo by the blocker.
Pettersson put the Canucks back ahead 2-1 at 3:04 of the second period. After tapping the puck out of midair to himself and falling at the left of the net, Pettersson swept the puck backwards towards the net, and it deflected off Askarov's right pad and in.
Eklund tied it 2-2 during a 5-on-3 power play at 14:03. Celebrini slid a pass to his right, and Eklund's one-timer from the bottom of the right circle beat Tolopilo through the five-hole.
"It's always nice scoring," Eklund said. "Good power plays, they shoot a lot of pucks and get a lot of chances out of that. We've been better at retrieving pucks after we shoot and helping each other."
Gaudette gave San Jose a 3-2 lead 1:14 later at 15:17.
Tolopilo gloved Gaudette's backhand wraparound attempt, which was initially ruled no goal on the ice. Following a review initiated by the NHL Situation Room, however, it was determined that the puck completely crossed the goal line while in the glove, and the play was overturned.
"I thought I saw it go in," Gaudette said. "It was tough to see, and thankfully, Toronto, I think, called in and said it looked like it went across the line. You could see it in the goalie's netting of his glove. I was just praying that they call that a goal after a lot of chances."
NOTES: Boeser’s goal was his 450th NHL point (213 goals, 237 assists), passing Todd Bertuzzi (449 points) for 10th place on the Canucks’ all-time list. ... Pettersson scored his 193rd career goal, tying Alexandre Burrows for 11th place on Vancouver’s all-time list. … Celebrini, playing in his 95th NHL game, pulled within one point of 100 in his career (39 goals, 60 assists).