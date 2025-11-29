Askarov makes 32 saves in Sharks win against Canucks

Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks (10-13-2), who have lost seven of nine (2-5-2). Nikita Tolopilo made 21 saves.

"We seemed a little bit out of sorts," Vancouver coach Adam Foote said. "It looked like the emotions involved, and we were just out of sync. You've got to reel that back in. It's a game to win."

Boeser gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 4:28 of the first period. Conor Garland fed Boeser from the right boards into the slot, and his wrist shot beat Askarov's blocker.

"Some good looks. It's obviously very fresh here when you lose by one," Boeser said. "I got some good looks there, even in the second period, back-to-back looks. Those are ones that I wish I could put in the net."