Smith scores 2 more, Sharks cruise past Mammoth

Lawson Crouse scored twice for the Mammoth (12-12-3), who have lost four straight. Karel Vejmelka allowed three goals on nine shots before being replaced in the first period by Vitek Vanecek, who made 18 saves.

"Really disappointed about our effort," Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. "Our execution right now as a team is not really good. That is on all of us."

Toffoli put the Sharks ahead 1-0 at 4:41 of the first period. Smith stole a pass from Mikhail Sergachev behind the net and passed out front to Toffoli, who beat Vejmelka over his glove with a shot from the high slot.

"The last couple of games we've had some really good games, did some really good things," Toffoli said. "Tonight was nice to get going there in the first, and another big win."

Pavol Regenda, who was making his season debut, pushed the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 7:58 when Philipp Kurashev's one-timer from the right circle deflected in off his left skate.

"That's what we talked about with the coaches," said Regenda, who was acquired by the Sharks in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 22. "I'm good in front of the net. That's why they put me there. It paid off."

Crouse cut the lead to 2-1 at 9:06. Michael Carcone skated down the right wing on a rush before stopping and passing across the crease to Crouse for a tap-in at the back post.

"It doesn't matter. We need to be better. Everyone," Crouse said.

Toffoli scored his second of the period to make it 3-1 at 12:59. Celebrini won a face-off in the right circle over to Toffoli, who quickly swept a shot five-hole on Vejmelka, who was pulled following the goal.

"We've found ways to win games in all different ways," Toffoli said. "It was nice to put up six goals tonight."