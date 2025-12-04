Leonard has 4 points, Capitals score 7 against Sharks for 6th straight win

Ovechkin gets 2 goals, Roy has 3 assists for Washington; Askarov pulled for San Jose

WSH at SJS | Recap

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Ryan Leonard had two goals and two assists for the Washington Capitals in a 7-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday.

Alex Ovechkin scored twice, giving him 911 career goals, and Matt Roy had three assists for the Capitals (17-9-2), who have won six straight. Brandon Duhaime had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Strome also scored. Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves.

"We get in three in the morning, and some different things are going on with our lineup and playing back to back," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "It didn't affect our group and the commitment level to how we play and our identity was as good as it could possibly be."

WSH@SJS: Leonard's persistence pays off with his second of the game

Pavol Regenda scored for the Sharks (13-12-3), who have alternated wins and losses in their past eight games (4-4-0). Yaroslav Askarov gave up four goals on 12 shots in the first period and was replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic, who made 15 saves.

"Snowballs out of control, really," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We turn one over on the power play, and it goes in the back of our net, and next thing you know, the momentum shifts dramatically."

Ovechkin jammed in a rebound at the left post to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 8:25 of the first period.

Sonny Milano pushed the Capitals' lead to 2-0 at 10:05 with a one-timer from the left circle. The Sharks unsuccessfully challenged the goal for goaltender interference.

Leonard roofed a rebound over Askarov from low in the left circle to make it 3-0 at 13:35.

"It's great to see the success for the team and put up as many goals as we did tonight," Leonard said. "Just try to play hard defensively for [Lindgren], because we know that every single night, what he's going to give for us."

Duhaime made it 4-0 with a short-handed goal at 17:07. After John Klingberg turned the puck over, Aliaksei Protas skated down the ice and dropped a pass to Duhaime, who beat Askarov by the blocker. Askarov was pulled for Nedeljkovic following the goal.

"They're mature. They're well-structured, and they play the right way," Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro said. "They take care of their own end really well."

Ovechkin scored his second of the game on the power play at 2:41 of the second period. Leonard's cross-crease pass bounced to Ovechkin, and his one-timer beat Nedeljkovic over the glove.

"He did a great job of helping us build that lead," Carbery said of Ovechkin. "He's finding himself in and around the net. There's another example of how good his hands are in tight."

WSH@SJS: Ovechkin rips it into the corner for PPG

Strome made it 6-0 at 19:34, deflecting in Roy's shot from the left point.

Leonard scored his second of the game to make it 7-0 at 1:03 of the third period. Leonard raced down the left wing and got around Timothy Liljegren before beating Nedeljkovic on the backhand.

"Heck of a play by Leonard there," Lindgren said. "That guy just has it. He's just such a phenomenal offensive threat."

Dmitry Orlov's slap shot from the point went in off Regenda's skate to make it 7-1 at 12:58. The Capitals unsuccessfully challenged the goal for goaltender interference.

NOTES: Ovechkin played his 1,519th game for the Capitals, passing Ray Bourque (1,518 with the Boston Bruins) for the sixth most games with one franchise. ... Ovechkin extended his points streak to six games (nine points; four goals, five assists). ... Capitals defenseman John Carlson was a late scratch due to an upper-body injury, but Carbery believes it won't be a long-term injury. ... Forward Justin Sourdif was also a late scratch due to a lower-body injury. Carbery said he doesn't expect the injury to be long term but is still waiting for a more detailed update from his medical staff. ... Leonard became the first Capitals rookie to record a four-point game since Nicklas Backstrom on March 3, 2008. He’s also the first rookie to do so this season – only one did so in 2024-25 (Will Smith on April 9, 2025). ... Ovechkin scored against multiple goaltenders in a game for the 13th time in his career. Only two players in NHL history have done so more: Mario Lemieux (21) and Brett Hull (16).

