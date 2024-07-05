Parekh, Gridin each sign 3-year, entry-level contract with Flames

Defenseman, forward chosen 9th, 28th, respectively in 2024 NHL Draft

flames_elc

© Candice Ward/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Zayne Parekh and Matvei Gridin each signed a three-year, $2.925 million entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames on Friday. Each has an average annual value of $975,000.

Parekh, an 18-year-old defenseman selected with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, led Ontario Hockey League defensemen and set Saginaw records for goals (33) and points (96) at the position in 66 regular-season games. He also scored 10 power-play goals, two short-handed goals and six game-winning goals, and had had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 13 OHL playoff games, and had five points (one goal, four assists) in five games to help Saginaw win the Memorial Cup.

Gridin, an 18-year-old forward taken with the No. 28 pick in the 2024 draft, led Muskegon and the United States Hockey League with 83 points (38 goals, 45 assists) in 60 games, nearly tripling the the 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) he had in 40 games in 2022-23. He's committed to play at the University of Michigan this season.

Latest News

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Tolvanen, Catton each sign contract with Kraken

Celebrini, Wetsch recreate childhood photo after Sharks prospect scrimmage

U.S. projected roster for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Martinez embraces mentor role with Blackhawks

Campbell ‘honored’ to be 1st woman to coach in NHL, vows to not be last

Campbell becomes 1st woman to coach in NHL, named Kraken assistant

Levshunov adjusting at Blackhawks development camp

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Tarasenko signs 2-year, $9.5 million contract with Red Wings

Capitals add 7 players to retool roster around Ovechkin

Middleton signs 4-year, $17.4 million contract with Wild

Devils confident after going through 'punch list' of needed changes

Reinhart chirps Panthers haters with Instagram comment on Cup tattoos 

Stolarz signs 2-year, $5 million contract with Maple Leafs

Marchessault thrilled to be reunited with Stamkos on Predators

Carrier signs 6-year, $12 million contract with Hurricanes

Tkachuk, Lomberg surprise men’s league players after Panthers parade