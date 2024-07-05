Parekh, Gridin each sign 3-year, entry-level contract with Flames

Zayne Parekh and Matvei Gridin each signed a three-year, $2.925 million entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames on Friday. Each has an average annual value of $975,000.

Parekh, an 18-year-old defenseman selected with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, led Ontario Hockey League defensemen and set Saginaw records for goals (33) and points (96) at the position in 66 regular-season games. He also scored 10 power-play goals, two short-handed goals and six game-winning goals, and had had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 13 OHL playoff games, and had five points (one goal, four assists) in five games to help Saginaw win the Memorial Cup.

Gridin, an 18-year-old forward taken with the No. 28 pick in the 2024 draft, led Muskegon and the United States Hockey League with 83 points (38 goals, 45 assists) in 60 games, nearly tripling the the 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) he had in 40 games in 2022-23. He's committed to play at the University of Michigan this season.