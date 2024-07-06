Sennecke, No. 3 pick of 2024 Draft, signs entry-level contract with Ducks

18-year-old defenseman Solberg, No. 23 pick, also agrees to deal with Anaheim

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Beckett Sennecke, the No. 3 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

“I think the expectations are a big thing,” Sennecke said Friday following the conclusion of Anaheim’s development camp. “I’m the third overall pick now, so that comes with a lot of high expectations, not just from everyone else, but from myself as well. So I’m planning to live up to that.”

The 18-year-old forward had 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) in 63 regular-season games for Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League last season, and led all draft-eligible skaters in goals (10) and points (22) over 18 games during the OHL Playoffs.

Sennecke led Oshawa in game-winning goals (seven) and shots (207). The Toronto, Ontario, native also ranked second on the team in plus-minus, third in scoring, fourth in assists and fifth in goals.

Sennecke (6-3, 182 pounds), was named to the OHL Second All-Rookie Team in 2022-23 for Oshawa after recording 55 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 61 games, tied for first among rookies in assists and second in scoring.

“It’s been a whirlwind for sure, but I think it finally kind of settled down these last couple of days,” Sennecke said of development camp. “It was a pretty demanding camp, but it was fun and I learned a lot, so that’s the most important part."

Stian Solberg, the Ducks’ other first-round pick (No. 23) in the 2024 Draft, also signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Anaheim on Friday.

The 18-year-old defenseman from Oslo, Norway, had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 42 games last season for Valerenga of the Elitserien, Norway’s top professional league. Stolberg (6-1, 205) was first in scoring among all skaters 18 or younger, and his 15 points were the fourth-most by a defenseman 18 or younger in league history.

