Blackwood makes 26 saves, Avalanche shut out Sharks for 10th straight win

Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (17-1-5), who also extended their point streak to 14 games (12-0-2). Ross Colton, Josh Manson, Sam Malinski, and Joel Kiviranta each scored a goal. Blackwood's shutout was his 16th in the NHL.

“I liked the start to the game. I thought we had good jump. Looked like we got our legs back tonight,” Bednar said. “We [had a] couple quiet nights offensively on the road and we wanted to bounce back, and things we talked about going into the game, I thought the guys executed really well.”

Yaroslav Askarov allowed four goals on 19 shots for the Sharks (11-10-3) before he was replaced after Manson’s goal made it 4-0 at 4:51 of the second period. Alex Nedeljkovic made 21 saves in relief.

“We were chasing it right from the drop of the puck. Fast, physical team, and they put us on our heels early,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “This is not [going to] be the last time we play these guys. Won't be last time we play a top team, and every night's a challenge in this League, and you got to go out there and you got to play the right way. You got to compete.”

Colton scored to make it 1-0 Colorado at 3:39 of the first period when he located a loose puck off the leg of Alexander Wennberg at the top of the offensive zone and fired a snap shot from the right dot that went in far side off the left post.

"It was nice to, kind of, I think it was the first or second shift there, kind of just get us on the board. So took the weight off my shoulders,” Colton said. “I think, obviously, we're getting amazing goaltending with that tandem back there. So they give us all the confidence in the world to play our game in front of them, which, on a nightly basis, is awesome.”

MacKinnon extended the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 19:07. He one-timed Cale Makar’s pass at the top of the left circle through a screen from Lehkonen in front.