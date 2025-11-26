Sharks to celebrate team mascot S.J. Sharkie with special theme night on Dec. 1 

SJS_25-26_SharkieCelebrationNight_V2_v1_1920x1080

The San Jose Sharks are rolling out the teal carpet for one of the most beloved figures in the organization: S.J. Sharkie. The team’s December 1 home game against the Utah Mammoth will double as a full-arena celebration of Sharkie’s recent honors, including his induction into the 2025 Mascot Hall of Fame and his title as 2025 NHL Mascot of the Year.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the “Fish of Honor.” Beginning at 6 p.m., the south bar above the Kaiser Permanente Entrance will host a special photo opportunity featuring S.J. Sharkie, the NHL Mascot of the Year trophy, and his Mascot Hall of Fame ring. Photo opportunities will be available until 6:30 p.m., offering fans an early chance to commemorate the milestone night.

Inside SAP Center, the celebration will be impossible to miss. The arena will be transformed through custom visuals, graphics, digital displays, and video features created specifically for Sharkie’s big night.

At 7 p.m., Sharkie will take center ice for a ceremonial puck drop. Throughout the game, he’ll remain a central part of the action with themed giveaways, fan activations, intermission contests, and special video board content. During the game, Sharks President Jonathan Becher and Mascot Hall of Fame executive committee member Chris Bruce will recognize Sharkie’s contributions and remarkable recent achievements.

The festivities extend beyond the game presentation. The Sharks Pro Shop is releasing an exclusive line of Mascot of the Year merchandise—including hats, T-shirts, and a commemorative puck—available only during the celebration. Fans with a sweet tooth can also indulge in “S.J. Sharkie’s Sweet Tooth Cotton Candy,” offered at all Market locations throughout SAP Center: 203 ClassiX, 204 Modelo Mercado, 213 Corona Market and 228 TLC Market.

With Sharkie’s popularity soaring not only in San Jose but throughout the Bay Area and across the sports world, the Sharks are proud to spotlight a mascot who has brought energy, joy, and unforgettable moments to fans for years.

