Sharks celebrate the next generation with back-to-back youth-focused home games

The San Jose Sharks announced today two upcoming youth-centric home games designed to celebrate young fans, highlight the growth of youth hockey across the Bay Area, and inspire the next generation of players and supporters.

Across both games, the Sharks will spotlight young athletes, offer unique kid-driven experiences, and activate playful, hands-on concourse activities aimed at deepening family engagement and fueling lifelong fandom. The young core of the current roster shows how hockey can unite a community, and with Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini, who once skating as a Jr. Shark himself, local kids can see firsthand what’s possible.

Sunday, November 23 – Sharks vs. Boston Bruins (5 p.m.)

Next Gen Game

Kids of all ages are invited to take over the Shark Tank for a special Next Gen Game as the Sharks host the Boston Bruins at 5 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive a four-pack of Next Gen–themed shoe charms, exclusive to this game.

The Sharks Pro Shop will feature youth-focused merchandise— including hats and pennants designed to hold the shoe charms—while fans can also enjoy specialty non-alcoholic “dirty sodas” available on the concourse.

The evening will be filled with performances and youth hockey moments, including:

Cupertino Cougars 10U taking the Blue Line for the National Anthem.

San Jose School of Rock House Band performing at the South Bar pregame.

Bracelet-making station at the North Entrance.

Poster-making station (Section 127).

Photo ops with the Sharks loveable mascot, S.J. Sharkie (Section 113 from 3:45–4:30 p.m.).

In-game, fans will see the full spirit of Next Gen game in action as:

Arena Host Ruby Lopez and her daughter Layla take the mic for the game.

Kids ride the Zamboni during the first intermission.

Youth guests welcome the team back to the ice during both intermissions.

The Cupertino Cougars 8U participate in the Kaiser Permanente Shootout during the 1 st intermission.

intermission. Young fans compete in 2nd intermission games.

How does an ICEE mashup sound? Get an ICEE at 203 Classix, but with three flavors (Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Coke) combined. The perfect kid’s treat!

Fans can collect additional shoe charms by visiting the Sharks Foundation booth at section 118 or the Sharks Pro Shop.

The Sharks will also welcome local San Jose artist Hallie Croall, designer of this year’s official Sharks Next Gen logo.

Tickets for the Nov. 23 game are available at sanjosesharks.com.

November 28 – Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks (1 p.m.)

Youth Hockey Appreciation Game

On November 28, the Sharks will host a special Youth Hockey Appreciation Matinee at 1 p.m. All fans will receive one of four player bag tags featuring Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, William Eklund, or Yaroslav Askarov.

The Friday game welcomes youth hockey players from around the country as Sharks Ice San Jose hosts its annual Silver Stick Tournament.

Throughout the game, Youth Hockey teams from across the Bay Area will be recognized and celebrated, as the organization continues its mission to grow the game. Additionally, celebrations will be included to highlight the San Jose Sharks’ support of the Northern California Youth Hockey Association scholarship fund – a resource for youth athletes who qualify for additional resources to aid them in playing the game we love. All programming supported by the Sharks Youth Hockey and Fan Development department can be found at sjsharks.com/youthhockey.

Game highlights include:

Sharks players wearing select Northern California Youth Hockey Association jerseys upon entry to SAP Center.

Blue Line Buddies Presented by Nirvana Soul: Fresno Jr. Monsters 8U.

Puck Drop & Zamboni Rides by Northern California Youth Hockey Association 25-26 Scholarship Winners Presented by the San Jose Sharks.

Flag Kid Entry featuring Jr Sharks 12U Player, George Valente.

Jr Referees during Blue Line Buddies thanks to Clean Whistle Officiating.

Youth Hockey Coach of the Month Recognition from Fresno Youth Hockey Association.

Suite hosting Scholarship Winners + NORCAL Youth Hockey Student Coaches.

Kaiser Permanente Future Sharks Shootout (Santa Clara 12U) during the first intermission.

Relay Challenge (Santa Clara 12U) during the second intermission.

On the concourse, fans can stop by the bag tag trading table to swap player bag tags. Full sets of all four player bag tags will be available for purchase at the Sharks Foundation booth (located at section 118 on the concourse).

Fans arriving early can explore the Bay Area Youth Hockey jersey display (North Entrance Staircase), showcasing the range of local programs supporting the sport.

“Youth hockey is about so much more than learning the fundamentals of the sport. It teaches resilience, teamwork, creativity, and confidence. The programming our team invents and supports is designed for kids of all ages, backgrounds, and genders. Northern California boasts some of the best young athletes and the Sharks have a renewed support in how we can be involved. This week reiterates an open invitation for new families to discover how fun, inclusive, and empowering hockey can be.” said Erin Forth, Senior Director, Group Sales, Youth Hockey & Fan Development.

Tickets for both youth-focused home games are available now. To join the celebration and experience the future of Sharks hockey, visit sanjosesharks.com.