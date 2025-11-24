Andersson leads 3 Stars of the Week

THIRD STAR – MACKLIN CELEBRINI, C, SAN JOSE SHARKS

Celebrini compiled 4-3—7, and two game-winning goals, in four appearances to lift the Sharks (11-9-3, 25 points) to three victories. He scored his third career hat trick, capped by the overtime winner, in a 3-2 decision against the Utah Mammoth Nov. 18 to become the fourth teenager in League history with at least 30 points through his first 20 games of a season. Celebrini then collected one assist in both a 4-3 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings Nov. 20 and a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators Nov. 22. He finished the week with 1-1—2, highlighted by his seventh career game-winning goal, in a 3-1 triumph over the Boston Bruins Nov. 23. The 19-year-old Celebrini, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft, sits second in the League with 14-20—34 through 23 total contests this season – aided by points in nine of his last 10 games dating to Nov. 5 (7-9—16).