Andersson leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski and San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 23.
FIRST STAR – RASMUS ANDERSSON, D, CALGARY FLAMES
Andersson led the NHL with 2-7—9 in four games to power the Flames (8-13-3, 19 points) to a trio of wins. He registered 1-1—2 in a 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks Nov. 18. Andersson then posted 1-2—3, including a pair of third-period assists, in a 6-2 triumph over the Buffalo Sabres Nov. 19. He followed that with one helper in a 3-2 shootout win versus the Dallas Stars Nov. 22 before closing the week with 0-3—3, his ninth career three-point performance and third career three-assist effort, in a 5-2 victory against the Vancouver Canucks Nov. 23. The 29-year-old Andersson, who has compiled 2-8—10 during a five-game point streak dating to Nov. 15, ranks 12th among League blueliners and second on Calgary with 5-11—16 through 24 total contests this season. The second-round pick (53rd overall) from the 2015 NHL Draft also sits among the Flames’ all-time leaders in goals (7th), assists (6th) and points (6th) by a defenseman, with 52-195—247 in 560 career appearances (all w/ CGY).
SECOND STAR – ZACH WERENSKI, D, COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS
Werenski finished second in the League with 3-5—8 in four contests to guide the Blue Jackets (11-8-3, 25 points) to a 2-1-1 week. He notched 1-1—2 in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Montreal Canadiens Nov. 17. Werenski then scored one of Columbus’ two goals (his 400th career point) in a 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets Nov. 18. He capped the week with five points over his final two games, recording 0-3—3 in a 3-2 overtime win versus the Toronto Maple Leafs Nov. 20 and 1-1—2 in a 4-3 overtime defeat versus the Detroit Red Wings Nov. 22. The 28-year-old Werenski, who has accumulated 3-7—10 during a six-game point streak dating to Nov. 13, places third among NHL defensemen with 7-14—21 through 22 total contests this season. The eighth overall pick from the 2015 NHL Draft, already the Blue Jackets’ all-time leader in goals, assists and points by a defenseman, also now ranks second in franchise history among all skaters with 120-285—405 (589 GP).
THIRD STAR – MACKLIN CELEBRINI, C, SAN JOSE SHARKS
Celebrini compiled 4-3—7, and two game-winning goals, in four appearances to lift the Sharks (11-9-3, 25 points) to three victories. He scored his third career hat trick, capped by the overtime winner, in a 3-2 decision against the Utah Mammoth Nov. 18 to become the fourth teenager in League history with at least 30 points through his first 20 games of a season. Celebrini then collected one assist in both a 4-3 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings Nov. 20 and a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators Nov. 22. He finished the week with 1-1—2, highlighted by his seventh career game-winning goal, in a 3-1 triumph over the Boston Bruins Nov. 23. The 19-year-old Celebrini, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft, sits second in the League with 14-20—34 through 23 total contests this season – aided by points in nine of his last 10 games dating to Nov. 5 (7-9—16).
