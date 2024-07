Celebrini was selected with the No. 1 pick and Wetsch was selected with the No. 82 pick by San Jose in the 2024 NHL Draft last week.

The two forwards grew up in the Vancouver area together.

They weren’t the only prospects who took then and now photos during development camp this week.

Los Angeles Kings second round draft pick Carter George recreated his own childhood photo from 2018. George, who grew up a Kings fan, posed in front of the team’s facility with his hockey bag like he did at 12 years old.