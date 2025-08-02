Celebrini, Bedard invited to attend Canada Olympic camp

Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard are among 42 NHL players invited to Canada's orientation camp that will decide its final 25-man roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February.

The camp will be held in Calgary from Aug. 26-28.

Celebrini was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the No. 1 pick at the 2024 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old center had 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 70 games last season and was a finalist for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the League's top rookie, which was won by Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson.

Bedard had 67 points (23 goals, 44 assists) in in 82 games last season, his second with the Chicago Blackhawks since being chosen with the No. 1 pick at the 2023 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old center has 128 points (45 goals, 83 assists) in 150 games for Chicago.

The men's tournament will start with preliminary games Feb. 11, with the gold medal game scheduled for Feb. 22. This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics since Sochi in 2014.

In the Olympics, each team traditionally carries 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies.

Six players were named to the Canada roster June 16: Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point, Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart and Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.

Among the invitees are 22 players who played for Canada in its victory in the 4 Nations Face-Off last February, including McDavid, who scored at 8:18 in overtime in a 3-2 win against the United States in the championship game.

Panthers forward Sam Bennett, who scored for Canada in that game along with MacKinnon, and St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, who made 31 saves, also were invited to attend.

Among the invitees are eight No. 1 picks in the NHL Draft, including Celebrini (2024), Bedard (2023), McDavid (2015), Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (2014), MacKinnon (2013), Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2011), Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (2009) and Crosby (2005).

Also included are five members of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers, including Ekblad, Bennett, Reinhart and forwards Brad Marchand and Carter Verhaeghe.

CANADA 2025 NATIONAL TEAMS ORIENTATION CAMP ROSTER

FORWARDS

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks; Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers; Quinton Byfield, Los Angeles Kings; Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks; Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning; Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins; Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning; Bo Horvat, New York Islanders; Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers; Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes; Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars; Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers; Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche; Brad Marchand, Florida Panthers; Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers; Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton Oilers; Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning; Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers; Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets; Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights; Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens; John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs; Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues; Carter Verhaeghe, Florida Panthers; Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers; Noah Dobson, Montreal Canadiens; Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings; Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers; Thomas Harley, Dallas Stars; Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche; Brandon Montour, Seattle Kraken; Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets; Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues; Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers; Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights; Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche; MacKenzie Weegar, Calgary Flames

GOALIES

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues; Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights; Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens