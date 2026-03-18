Becher's Bytes: The best nicknames for Sharks lines… so far

Burger Line: In the 2005-06 season, Randy Hahn ran an online poll to name the Joe Thornton, Dany Heatley, and Patrick Marleau line. Based on the nicknames Jumbo, Heater, & Patty, the name Burger Line won. When defensemen Dan Boyle and Marc-Edouard Vlasic were also on the ice, the five of them were dubbed “Boiled Jumbo Heated Patty with Pickles."

Helicopter Line: The line of Joe Pavelski, Kyle Wellwood, and Torrey Mitchell earned this nickname during the 2011-12 season. As opposed to an airplane, a helicopter has no wings. Analogously, this line had no career left or right wing as each had predominately played their career as a center.

Nin-Joes Line: The 2016 Thorton-Pavelski-Hertl “super line” never really had a nickname that caught on. As he got older, Hertl’s nickname evolved from Teenage Mutant Ninja Hertl to just Ninja so a line with him and two Joes might go by Nin-Joes. With Captain America as Pavelski’s nickname and Thorton’s larger-than-life personality, the Teal Avengers might have been a good name as well.

Given one of the most common words used to describe the 2025-26 San Jose Sharks is ‘fun’, the current Sharks seem ripe for some line nicknames:

Sleepover Line: Stemming from the viral event last season, Macklin Celebrini, Tyler Toffoli, and Will Smith form the sleepover line. When Celebrini, Toffoli, and Smith all scored in the same game against the Buffalo Sabres, Toffoli spent the night in the same hotel room as the two rookies.