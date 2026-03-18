Becher's Bytes: The best nicknames for Sharks lines… so far

From the first season of the NHL in 1917, the forward line of a center, right-wing, and left-wing have occasionally been assigned colorful nicknames. In that inaugural season, the Montreal Canadiens trio of Jack Laviolette, Didier Pitre, and Edouard Charles Lalonde played with so much speed and finesses that English sportswriters dubbed them The Flying Frenchmen Line.
Over the years, the San Jose Sharks have also had many forward lines which warranted memorable nicknames. Here are some of my favorites:
OV Line: The OV Line refers to Igor Larionov, Sergei Makarov, and Johan Garpenlov who played together in 1993-94 during the Sharks first season in SAP Center. Chosen because all their last names ended with the letters ‘ov’, this line lead the Sharks on a playoff run for the ages.