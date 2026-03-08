SAN JOSE -- Bo Horvat scored at 4:20 of overtime, and the New York Islanders beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 at SAP Center on Saturday.
Horvat scores in OT to lift Islanders past Sharks
Forward gets winner at 4:20 for New York; Celebrini has goal in 3rd straight game for San Jose
Horvat took a pass from Matthew Schaefer and got behind the San Jose defense before making a backhand move and sliding the puck through the five-hole of Yaroslav Askarov.
"We had a really good first period. Ilya (Sorokin) made some really good saves,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “That was a big overtime goal by Bo and a great play by Schaefer to give us that breakaway.”
Tony DeAngelo also scored for the Islanders (36-23-5), who had lost two straight. Sorokin made 30 saves.
"I thought we played a solid game all around,” Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau said. “Both goalies were really good. A lot of blocked shots from the guys. A lot of sacrifice. We finished with the extra point, so it was huge."
Macklin Celebrini scored for the third straight game for the Sharks (30-25-6), who are 3-0-2 in their past five games. Askarov made 32 saves.
"Some things we did well, and it's a tough game out there. You gotta fight for ice," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "That's a good team there. They defend really hard. Obviously got us in a back to back as well. So, you know, I thought our guys grinded."
DeAngelo put the Islanders up 1-0 at 11:37 of the first period. DeAngelo skated from the point to the top of the right circle, and his wrist shot deflected off Askarov's glove and in.
"They are massive points,” DeAngelo said. “Huge for us. Just controlling the puck, we're not giving up too much. Really good job.”
Celebrini tied the game 1-1 for the Sharks 33 seconds into the second period. John Klingberg found Will Smith in the left corner, who then found Celebrini in the slot, and his wrist shot beat Sorokin over the glove.
"Just gotta keep playing,” Celebrini said. “Couple tough losses last two games, and right there, I think we just need to capitalize on our chances.”
Brayden Schenn had one shot on goal in 17:26 while making his debut for the Islanders after being acquired from the St. Louis Blues on Friday.
"Played a really good game,” Roy said. “Had a really solid start. I was very happy with his game. I'm sure for him 10 years in St. Louis, I know it's not his first trade, I thought that he played really well in that circumstance."
NOTES: The Islanders became the second team in NHL history to win each of their first nine or more games decided in overtime to start a season, joining the Golden Knights (9-0 in 2020-21). ... Schaefer’s assist on Horvat’s goal was his fourth overtime point of the season, passing Rasmus Dahlin and Cam Fowler (each with three) for the most overtime points by a teenage defenseman in NHL history. Schaefer is tied with five others for third most among all teenagers behind only Celebrini (nine) and Andrei Svechnikov (five).