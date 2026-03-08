Horvat scores in OT to lift Islanders past Sharks

Forward gets winner at 4:20 for New York; Celebrini has goal in 3rd straight game for San Jose

Islanders at Sharks | Recap

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Bo Horvat scored at 4:20 of overtime, and the New York Islanders beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 at SAP Center on Saturday.

Horvat took a pass from Matthew Schaefer and got behind the San Jose defense before making a backhand move and sliding the puck through the five-hole of Yaroslav Askarov.

"We had a really good first period. Ilya (Sorokin) made some really good saves,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “That was a big overtime goal by Bo and a great play by Schaefer to give us that breakaway.”

NYI@SJS: Horvat goes five-hole to win it for Islanders in overtime

Tony DeAngelo also scored for the Islanders (36-23-5), who had lost two straight. Sorokin made 30 saves.

"I thought we played a solid game all around,” Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau said. “Both goalies were really good. A lot of blocked shots from the guys. A lot of sacrifice. We finished with the extra point, so it was huge."

Macklin Celebrini scored for the third straight game for the Sharks (30-25-6), who are 3-0-2 in their past five games. Askarov made 32 saves.

"Some things we did well, and it's a tough game out there. You gotta fight for ice," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "That's a good team there. They defend really hard. Obviously got us in a back to back as well. So, you know, I thought our guys grinded."

DeAngelo put the Islanders up 1-0 at 11:37 of the first period. DeAngelo skated from the point to the top of the right circle, and his wrist shot deflected off Askarov's glove and in.

"They are massive points,” DeAngelo said. “Huge for us. Just controlling the puck, we're not giving up too much. Really good job.”

Celebrini tied the game 1-1 for the Sharks 33 seconds into the second period. John Klingberg found Will Smith in the left corner, who then found Celebrini in the slot, and his wrist shot beat Sorokin over the glove.

"Just gotta keep playing,” Celebrini said. “Couple tough losses last two games, and right there, I think we just need to capitalize on our chances.”

NYI@SJS: Celebrini rips one upstairs and evens the score

Brayden Schenn had one shot on goal in 17:26 while making his debut for the Islanders after being acquired from the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

"Played a really good game,” Roy said. “Had a really solid start. I was very happy with his game. I'm sure for him 10 years in St. Louis, I know it's not his first trade, I thought that he played really well in that circumstance."

NOTES: The Islanders became the second team in NHL history to win each of their first nine or more games decided in overtime to start a season, joining the Golden Knights (9-0 in 2020-21). ... Schaefer’s assist on Horvat’s goal was his fourth overtime point of the season, passing Rasmus Dahlin and Cam Fowler (each with three) for the most overtime points by a teenage defenseman in NHL history. Schaefer is tied with five others for third most among all teenagers behind only Celebrini (nine) and Andrei Svechnikov (five).

News Feed

Thomas scores 2nd goal in OT, Blues recover to defeat Sharks

Sharks acquire 2026 fourth-round selection from Washington Capitals

Sharks spotlight Vietnamese community of San Jose and beyond at Vietnamese Heritage game and community events

Desharnais and Leddy open the suite for pediatric oncology patients

Nedeljkovic signs 2-year, $6 million contract to remain with Sharks

Sharks sign goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year contract extension

Sharks visit local elementary school, read to students

Sharks acquire defenseman Jett Woo

Sherwood signs 5-year, $28.75 million contract to remain with Sharks

Sharks sign forward Kiefer Sherwood to a five-year contract extension

Sharks players join Special Olympics Northern California Athletes for unified floor hockey game

Celebrini has 4 points, Sharks recover late after blowing 3-goal lead to Canadiens

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Big Sharks weekend ahead with South Asian Culture Celebration and Women of Teal games

Rookie Watch: 1st-year players having success after being traded

Misa scores in OT, lifts Sharks past Jets

Mukhamadullin breaks tie in 3rd, Sharks edge Oilers to end 5-game skid

Wolf makes 34 saves, Flames defeat Sharks