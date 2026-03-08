Horvat scores in OT to lift Islanders past Sharks

Tony DeAngelo also scored for the Islanders (36-23-5), who had lost two straight. Sorokin made 30 saves.

"I thought we played a solid game all around,” Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau said. “Both goalies were really good. A lot of blocked shots from the guys. A lot of sacrifice. We finished with the extra point, so it was huge."

Macklin Celebrini scored for the third straight game for the Sharks (30-25-6), who are 3-0-2 in their past five games. Askarov made 32 saves.

"Some things we did well, and it's a tough game out there. You gotta fight for ice," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "That's a good team there. They defend really hard. Obviously got us in a back to back as well. So, you know, I thought our guys grinded."

DeAngelo put the Islanders up 1-0 at 11:37 of the first period. DeAngelo skated from the point to the top of the right circle, and his wrist shot deflected off Askarov's glove and in.

"They are massive points,” DeAngelo said. “Huge for us. Just controlling the puck, we're not giving up too much. Really good job.”

Celebrini tied the game 1-1 for the Sharks 33 seconds into the second period. John Klingberg found Will Smith in the left corner, who then found Celebrini in the slot, and his wrist shot beat Sorokin over the glove.

"Just gotta keep playing,” Celebrini said. “Couple tough losses last two games, and right there, I think we just need to capitalize on our chances.”