Sharks sign forward Ty Dellandrea to two-year contract extension

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Ty Dellandrea to a two-year contract extension worth $3.25 million ($1.625 million Average Annual Value).

“Ty has been a consistent performer at both ends of the ice and a big part of our locker room and the culture we’re building,” said Grier. “We are excited to keep him in San Jose.”

Dellandrea, 25, has logged 11 points (two goals, nine assists) over 42 games this season, the second-best points-per-game scoring clip (0.26) of his career. Prior to suffering an injury that has kept him out of the lineup since his most recent game played on Jan. 6, Dellandrea paced Sharks forwards in faceoff percentage (52.3) and ranked second in hits (117), blocked shots (36) and shorthanded time on ice (115:05).

The forward is in his second season with the Sharks, totaling 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) over 110 games in teal. In his NHL career, Dellandrea has amassed 61 points (17 goals, 44 assists) in 261 games split between San Jose and the Dallas Stars. He has also appeared in 87 American Hockey League (AHL) games, all with the Texas Stars, logging 59 points (27 goals, 32 assists) in the league.

Prior to his professional career, Dellandrea skated in four seasons with the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), registering 216 points (94 goals, 122 assists) over 231 games. He won the Mickey Renaud Captains Trophy, given annually ‘to the OHL team captain that best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice,’ in 2019-20, a year in which he finished second on Flint in scoring with 70 points (32 goals, 38 assists) over 47 contests.

In international competition, Dellandrea represented Canada at the 2020 World Junior Championship, serving as an alternate captain and helping the team capture a Gold Medal after tallying five points (three goals, two assists) over seven games. He also skated in the 2017 and 2018 U-18 World Junior Championships, recording five points (two goals, three assists) over 10 combined games.

The six-foot-two, 185-pound native of Port Perry, Ontario was acquired by San Jose from Dallas in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on June 19, 2024. He was originally selected by the Stars in the 2018 NHL Draft (first round, 13th overall).