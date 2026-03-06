Sharks spotlight Vietnamese community of San Jose and beyond at Vietnamese Heritage game and community events

The San Jose Sharks will host the Buffalo Sabres on March 19 at 7 p.m. at SAP Center for the organization’s annual Vietnamese Heritage Game, celebrating the vibrant Vietnamese community of San Jose and the greater Bay Area.

In the days leading up to the game, the Sharks will partner with the Story Road Business Association to host a free community ball hockey clinic on March 14 from 9–11 a.m. at Grand Century Mall. Designed to introduce local youth to hockey in a fun and accessible way, the clinic reflects the Sharks ongoing commitment to growing the game across all communities. Those interested in participating can sign up here > Give Ball Hockey a Try - Story Road, San Jose

Following the clinic at 11 a.m., the Sharks and Story Road Business Association will unveil new co-branded street pole banners along Story Road. The banners connect Highway 101, the newly designated Little Saigon Freeway portion to the Story Road businesses in Little Saigon. The celebration will include community remarks and an appearance by Sharks mascot S.J. Sharkie.

For more information about the clinic, visit nhl.com/sharks/community/ball-hockey.

Space is limited!

Vietnamese Heritage Game Highlights – March 19

The March 19 celebration at SAP Center will feature a variety of cultural performances and in-game recognitions, including:

Pregame lion dance performance by the Golden Turtle Lion Dance Association at the South Bar

North Concourse performances by the Sun Hing Dragon and Lion Dance Association pregame and first intermission with photo opportunities during the second intermission

National anthem performed by Victoria Thuy Vi McDowell

First intermission Zamboni ride featuring County Supervisor Betty Duong representing the Tully Road and Eastridge Business Association

Second intermission Zamboni ridees featuring City Council Member Bien Doan representing the Story Road Business Association members of the Story Road and Tully Road Business Associations

Local Bay Area artist Brandon J. Tam designed a special Vietnamese Heritage logo for the Sharks. The logo will be showcased throughout the game and featured on a limited-edition commemorative puck.

Fans can participate in a Vietnamese Heritage friendship bracelet-making station on the concourse. Community information tables hosted by the Story Road and Tully Road & Eastridge Business Associations will also be available throughout the evening.

Announcing the Vietnamese Advisory Committee

In conjunction with Vietnamese Heritage Night, the Sharks are proud to announce the formation of a new Vietnamese Advisory Committee. The committee will collaborate with the organization to help ensure authentic representation and meaningful engagement across the Vietnamese community as the team continues to celebrate Vietnamese heritage and culture throughout the year.

For more information, visit sjsharks.com.