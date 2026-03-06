Sharks acquire 2026 fourth-round selection from Washington Capitals

20260110_Stars_vs_Sharks_772140

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired a fourth-round selection originally belonging to the Vegas Golden Knights from the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenseman Timothy Liljegren. 

Liljegren, 26, has tallied 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) over 43 games this season with San Jose. He totaled 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) in 110 games with the club over the past two seasons after being acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 30, 2024. In his NHL career, Liljegren has amassed 93 points (21 goals, 72 assists) in 307 games. 

The six-foot-one, 200-pound native of Kristianstad, Sweden was originally selected by Toronto in the 2017 NHL Draft (first round, 17th overall).

News Feed

Sharks spotlight Vietnamese community of San Jose and beyond at Vietnamese Heritage game and community events

Desharnais and Leddy open the suite for pediatric oncology patients

Nedeljkovic signs 2-year, $6 million contract to remain with Sharks

Sharks sign goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year contract extension

Sharks visit local elementary school, read to students

Sharks acquire defenseman Jett Woo

Sherwood signs 5-year, $28.75 million contract to remain with Sharks

Sharks sign forward Kiefer Sherwood to a five-year contract extension

Sharks players join Special Olympics Northern California Athletes for unified floor hockey game

Celebrini has 4 points, Sharks recover late after blowing 3-goal lead to Canadiens

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Big Sharks weekend ahead with South Asian Culture Celebration and Women of Teal games

Rookie Watch: 1st-year players having success after being traded

Misa scores in OT, lifts Sharks past Jets

Mukhamadullin breaks tie in 3rd, Sharks edge Oilers to end 5-game skid

Wolf makes 34 saves, Flames defeat Sharks

NCAA notebook: McKenna, Martone among Hobey Baker Award candidates

Celebrini back with Sharks for playoff push, ‘learned a lot’ at Olympics