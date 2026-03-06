Sharks acquire 2026 fourth-round selection from Washington Capitals

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired a fourth-round selection originally belonging to the Vegas Golden Knights from the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenseman Timothy Liljegren.

Liljegren, 26, has tallied 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) over 43 games this season with San Jose. He totaled 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) in 110 games with the club over the past two seasons after being acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 30, 2024. In his NHL career, Liljegren has amassed 93 points (21 goals, 72 assists) in 307 games.

The six-foot-one, 200-pound native of Kristianstad, Sweden was originally selected by Toronto in the 2017 NHL Draft (first round, 17th overall).