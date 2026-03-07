Thomas scores 2nd goal in OT, Blues recover to defeat Sharks

Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and an assist for the Blues (24-29-9), who traded captain Brayden Schenn to the New York Islanders and defenseman Justin Faulk to the Detroit Red Wings before the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves.

"It was a really hard morning. That's a position we put ourselves in. That's the business. I just want to thank Schenn and Faulk for what they did for me and a lot of guys in this locker room. They laid out every day what it means to be a Blue," Blues forward Jake Neighbours said.

Macklin Celebrini and Kiefer Sherwood each scored for the second straight game for the Sharks (30-25-5), whose three-game winning streak ended. Nedeljkovic made 11 saves.

"We didn't have our best tonight. Couldn't make a play, too many odd-man rushes. Yeah, we just weren't good enough tonight," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Sherwood tied the game 2-2 at 13:26 of the third period. Philipp Kurashev had the puck behind the net and sent a pass to the left of the goal, and Sherwood's one-timer beat Binnington through his blocker.

"I just tried to get open. Really good poise by [Collin Graf] and [Kurashev], just to kind of work them low and just try to get lost. It was a great play," Sherwood said.