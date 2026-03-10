Next Wave Report: March 10

In this edition of Next Wave, discover what our prospects have been working on and the progress they've made.

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK:

Quentin Musty (San Jose, AHL) was named Sharks Prospect of the Week (Mar. 10). He is riding a career-long three-game goal streak (four goals) at the AHL level. He ranks tied for third in goals (13), is sixth in points (30) and is tied for sixth in assists (17) among ‘Cuda skaters this season.

Eric Pohlkamp (Denver, NCAA) was named Sharks Prospect of the Week on Mar. 5 after being named First Team All-NCHC and is a finalist for the conference's Player of the Year and Defenseman of the Year awards. He leads NCAA defensemen in goals (17) and points (36) and has helped Denver advance to the conference semifinals on Mar. 14 vs. Zack Sharp and Western Michigan.

Zack Sharp (Western Michigan, NCAA) was named Sharks Prospect of the Week (Feb. 23). Sharp ranks second across all scoring categories (5g, 14a) among his club during the regular season.

BARRACUDA

The San Jose Barracuda are on a three-game winning streak, a five-game road win streak and are 8-1-1-0 in their past 10 games and sit in third place in the AHL Pacific Division. The Barracuda lead the AHL with 50 power-play goals and in power play percentage (24.5-percent).

In their past 10 games, the Barracuda have allowed two goals or fewer in four of the last 10, including the previous three and have tallied 43 goals, including a 4-3 shootout winner on Feb. 18 at San Diego. Since the start of 2026, the team is 16-6-1-1

San Jose Barracuda General Manager Joe Will recorded his 400th AHL win as the club’s GM. Will is in his 13th season as general manager of the San Jose Sharks’ AHL affiliate.

Filip Bystedt has found the score sheet in four of his past six games played, tallying six points (2g, 4a) in that span. He leads his club in points (42), tied for first in assists (27) and is second in goals (15). He skated in his 100th AHL game on Feb 25 at Calgary.

Kasper Halttunen has points in eight of his past 11 games (4g, 8a). Halttunen is currently riding a season-long tied three-game point streak, tallying one goal and three assists in that span.

Nolan Allan was recalled to the San Jose Sharks for the first time in his career on Mar. 7. Allan recorded two goals and eight assists in 10 games played with the Barracuda before his recall.

Oliver Wahlstrom netted a goal in two-straight games (Mar. 4-6), and has goals in six of his past 10 games played with the Barracuda. He leads his club in goals (21) and is seventh in points (29).

Luca Cagnoni recorded his seventh goal of the season on Mar. 6 in the 4-1 victory at Milwaukee. Cagnoni ranks tied for eighth in points (33) and tied for ninth in assists (26) among AHL blueliners this season.

Jett Woo was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for defenseman Jack Thompson on Mar. 5. Woo has registered eight points (1g, 7a) in 26 games this season with Abbotsford (AHL).

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

Noah Beck (Wichita, ECHL) was recalled to the San Jose Barracuda on Mar. 5. Beck posted 41 points (9g, 32a) before his recall to the AHL, becoming the first Wichita defenseman to reach the 40-point mark this season.

Matt Davis (Wichita, ECHL) was recalled to the San Jose Barracuda for the first time this season on Feb. 27. He recorded his first win with the Barracuda on Mar. 6 in a 4-1 victory at Milwaukee, making 24 saves on 25 shots faced.

Reese Laubach (Penn State, Big 10) matched a career high in assists (15) with Penn State and has helped Penn State reach the Big 10 quarterfinals. He finished the regular season tied for fourth in goals (11), fifth in points (26) and tied for sixth in assists among his club.

Cole McKinney (Michigan, Big 10) and the Michigan Wolverines have reached the Big 10 Quarterfinals and will host no. 7 seed Notre Dame on Mar. 11. McKinney found the score sheet in both his final games of the regular season, tallying one goal and one assist.

Brandon Svoboda (Boston Univ., HE) recorded four points (2g, 2a) in his final six games of the regular season with the Terriers. He has set personal bests in points (15) and assists (9) and was one goal shy of matching his career high (7).

Richard Gallant (Harvard, ECAC) helped Harvard advance in the ECAC Playoffs after recording a two-assist game in a 4-3 win in overtime against St. Lawrence on Mar. 6. Harvard will now face Cornell in a three-game series beginning on Mar 13.

Eli Barnett (New Brunswick, AUS) has posted two assists in four postseason games with New Brunswick. Barnett has helped New Brunswick reach the AUS Final against Moncton.

Carson Wetsch (Kelowna, WHL) helped his club clinch a spot in the 2026 WHL Playoffs in his first season with the club. He reached the 70-point mark for the first time in his WHL career, becoming the second Rockets skater to reach the mark this season. Wetsch leads his club in assists (48) and is ranked second in goals (22) and points this season.

Teddy Mutryn (Moncton, QMJHL) posted a season-long seven-game point streak from Feb. 1 - Mar. 6 and a season-long six-game goal streak from Feb. 1 - Mar. 5. In the span of both streaks, Mutryn posted seven goals and eight assists. He has helped his club secure a playoff spot.

Max Heise (Prince Albert, WHL) scored his 26th goal of his campaign on Mar. 8 in the 4-3 victory at Edmonton Oil Kings. Heise ranks third on his team in goals, points (59) and is fourth in assists (33).

Haoxi (Simon) Wang (Niagara, OHL) recorded his third multi-point game with Niagara on Mar. 8 at Brantford. Wang has notched a goal in two of his past three games, including four points (2g, 2a) in his past six games played with the IceDogs.

Christian Kirsch (Kitchener, OHL) posted a four-game winning streak from Feb. 20 - Mar. 6, including two shutouts in that span. Kirsch allowed a combined five goals in his four appearances and is tied for second in shutouts (4) among OHL netminders this season.

Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George, WHL) logged his 28th win of the season on Mar. 7 in the 4-3 victory against Spokane. He has recorded a win in three of his past four appearances from Feb. 27 - Mar. 7, including his third shutout of his campaign.

