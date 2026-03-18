McKenna, Augustine among 10 Hobey Baker candidates

Gavin McKenna was named one of 10 candidates for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award on Wednesday.

The award is presented annually to recognize the top NCAA men's hockey player.

The three Hobey Hat Trick finalists will be revealed April 3, and the winner will be announced during the Frozen Four on April 10, the day before the national championship game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McKenna, No. 1 in NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, ranks second in NCAA men's ice hockey with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) and a 1.50 points-per game average as a freshman at Penn State University.

Two of the finalists have been selected in the first round of the NHL Draft: Boston College forward James Hagens (2025, No. 7, Boston Bruins), and Michigan State forward Charlie Stramel (2023, No. 21, Minnesota Wild).

The 10 candidates were selected via voting from all 64 NCAA Division I college hockey coaches and online fan balloting.

Isaac Howard of Michigan State University, currently playing for Bakersfield, the Edmonton Oilers' American Hockey League affiliate, won the award last season.

Here's a look at the 10 candidates (listed in alphabetical order):

Trey Augustine, G, Michigan State University

Augustine can become the second goalie to win the Hobey Baker in the past 25 years; Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay won the award in 2022. The junior is the No. 1 goalie for the No. 1-ranked team in the country and is 23-8-1 with a 2.09 goals-against average, .929 save percentage and three shutouts in 32 games. The Detroit Red Wings selected the 21-year-old in the second round (No. 41) of the 2023 NHL Draft. Goalie Ryan Miller is the last Michigan State player to win the Hobey Baker (2001).

James Hagens, F, Boston College

Hagens has benefitted from returning for another season, currently ranking 11th in college hockey with 45 points (23 goals, 22 assists) in 33 games. Playing wing for most of the season, the 19-year-old sophomore has 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in a 13-game point streak that started with two points (one goal, one assist) in a 4-1 win at rival Boston University on Jan. 30. He is seventh in college hockey with an average of 1.36 points per game.