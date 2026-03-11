Quinn gets 1st NHL hat trick, Sabres top Sharks for 8th win in row

Rasmus Dahlin and Ryan McLeod each had three assists, and Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (40-19-6). Alex Lyon made 17 saves.

The Sabres have multiple eight-game runs in a single season for the first time in their history. They won 10 straight from Dec. 9-31.

The Sabres extended their lead in the Atlantic Division to four points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“We know every game is a new game and you have to get ready for the next one,” Dahlin said. “I think we've done a great job. I think that we work harder off the ice too and we make sure we're ready every game.”

Macklin Celebrini scored for the fourth straight game, and Alexander Wennberg had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (30-26-6), whose five-game point streak ended (3-0-2). Yaroslav Askarov made 20 saves.

The Sharks are one point behind the Seattle Kraken for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

“At the end of the day, I feel like we kind of hurt ourselves a little bit [with] turnovers, decision-making,” Wennberg said. “But, I mean, obviously not the game we talked about, coming up and have a great start to this road trip, and I feel like we let ourselves down. So, obviously disappointed in the result and how we played. So, learn from this and then just be better next game.”

Quinn gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 4:12 of the first period, burying a wrist shot under the bar from low in the right circle off a pass from Zucker on a 2-on-1.

Alex Tuch tipped Dahlin’s point shot past Askarov blocker side to make it 2-0 at 5:39.

Celebrini cut it to 2-1 at 12:54. Will Smith intercepted Tuch’s clearing attempt and sent it over to Celebrini, who was alone in front to put a backhand under Lyon’s right arm.