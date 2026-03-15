Batherson breaks tie in 3rd, Senators top Sharks to gain in wild card

Linus Ullmark, coming off a 23-save shutout in a 2-0 win against the Ducks on Saturday, made 19 saves in his third straight start.

“We were owed a game like that,” Batherson said. “Where we probably weren’t at our very best tonight but being able to get a win. I thought we played well in games this year where we haven’t won, and we were due for a game like that. So it was a big win. Credit to them, they’ve got a good, skilled team over there.”

Tyler Toffoli and Mario Ferraro each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (32-27-6), who had won two in a row, including a 4-2 victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

“We didn’t match the physicality well enough,” San Jose forward Collin Graf said. “I think they really took it to us in the corners and in battles and stuff like that. And I think that’s sort of what led to our loss.”

San Jose remained one point ahead of the Seattle Kraken for the second wild card from the Western Conference.

“Every team is fighting for something right now,” Graf said. “And everyone’s going to play (hard), especially the teams who are right in the thick of the playoffs. It’s frustrating, but it’s just on us to have a really good game.”

Laurent Brossoit made 17 saves in his first NHL start since April 18, 2024 with the Winnipeg Jets. He missed the entire 2024-25 season with knee and hip injuries and has been playing with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League this season.

“At this point, it’s bittersweet,” Brossoit said. “During (the game) was pretty surreal, and it’s been a long time coming. I’m more grateful and appreciate being out there more than I ever have. Not the result I wanted, but it’s not all bad. We’ll look at the game tape and be ready for the next one.”

Ferraro gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 4:05 of the first period on a slap shot from the point off a feed from Shakir Mukhamadullin.

Ottawa tied it 1-1 at 7:33 of the first period on an own goal by the Sharks. Batherson was credited with the goal after his backhand shot across the blue paint was deflected off the stick of Ferraro, going past the left pad of Brossoit.

“Those ones, they don’t shake, they don’t bother you as much,” Brossoit said. “Obviously, they’re unfortunate; there’s nothing you can do. You just move on.”