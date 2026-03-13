Eklund, Sharks hand Bruins 1st home loss since December

Eklund was a game-time decision due to a lower-body injury but said he wasn’t going to miss this game.

“It’s going to be like that during the season and you’ve got to play through stuff,” he said. “You’re not going to feel 100 percent every night. You’ve just got to push through it.”

Michael Misa and Tyler Toffoli also had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (31-26-6), who had lost three in a row (0-1-2). Alex Nedeljkovic made 39 saves.

“I felt really good,” Nedeljkovic said. “I felt like I was seeing the puck good. Things were pretty clear out there. We were doing a good job of keeping guys out of the way early on, and if there was a rebound, we did a good job of tying up sticks or just clearing pucks right away. We were pretty solid in our own end for most of the night.”

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, and Fraser Minten also scored for the Bruins (36-23-6), who hadn't lost at home since Dec. 23 (13 straight wins). Swayman made 24 saves.

“We played pretty good hockey and created enough to win tonight, but their goalie did a good job,” Boston defenseman Hampus Lindholm said. “We could have done a little better job going to those hard areas, providing screens for each other. We played some good hockey and deserved to score some more goals. We obviously don’t want to let in four goals because it’s hard to come back. We had a late comeback, but it’s hard when you’re down four.”

Misa gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 5:57 of the first period. After receiving a lead pass from Toffoli at the blue line, Misa left a drop pass for Eklund in the high slot and skated toward the left post, where he tapped in the return feed on the give-and-go.