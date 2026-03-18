Oilers display balanced offense in win against Sharks

Adam Henrique led the way with a pair of assists, Connor McDavid also had an assist, and Connor Ingram made 27 saves for the Oilers (34-26-9), who have points in five of their last six games (4-1-1).

“We talked about that no one guy is going to be able to replace him,” Henrique said of Draisaitl. “It’s something that collectively we’re going to have to do right from here to the end of the season and see where that takes us.

“I thought tonight we did a good job responding at times through the game, and chipping in like that offensively is big.”

Dmitry Orlov and Kiefer Sherwood each had a goal and an assist, while Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves for the Sharks (32-28-6), who wrapped up a five-game road trip by going 2-3-0, and had won two of their previous three games.

“We had a great second period. I thought we had a really good response to how the first period went. I think we let the game get away from us there in the first,” Nedeljkovic said. “We had a great bounce back, we played our game, I thought we dominated that second period, for the most of it.

“Every game is a playoff game now. Every game matters. We need to be at our best or close to our best every single night that we can here. If we’re not picking up points, someone else is. Tonight was a four point game, so this was a huge game for them in terms of getting the result. But we’ve got to stay with it, we’re not out of it. We’ve still got some games in hand and we play them again, play Anaheim a couple times in a few divisional games coming our way. So, a couple more four point games. I think the big picture message is every game is a playoff game for us at this point.”