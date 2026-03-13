The Sharks continue commitment to inclusion, visibility, and community with 2026 Pride Celebration game on April 2

Pride Night is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community across the Bay Area and beyond — a night where The Tank shines even brighter in support of love, authenticity, and belonging. From the concourse to center ice, fans will experience an evening filled with meaningful partnerships, powerful performances, and Pride-infused game presentation.

A Special Pride Game Logo & Jersey Auction

This year’s Pride Celebration features a special edition Pride Sharks game logo created by local Bay Area artist, Smooth Jazz. The custom mark will be showcased throughout the arena and featured on a limited-edition puck.

In conjunction with the game, the Sharks will host a custom Pride jersey auction benefitting The Tower Foundation via the Pride Center at SJSU, with proceeds supporting efforts that uplift and empower the LGBTQ+ community (sharksjerseys.givesmart.com)

Community at the Center

Fans will have the opportunity to connect with several impactful organizations on the concourse, including:

PFLAG - For over 40 years, PFLAG ("P-FLAG") San Jose / Peninsula has united LGBTQ people, their families, and allies in the Bay Area. Through peer support for parents, advocacy, and scholarships, PFLAG helps families stay strong and build a more caring, affirming world. pflagsanjose.org.

Silicon Valley Pride - Dedicated to celebrating and advocating for the LGBTQ+ community in the South Bay. Silicon Valley Pride organizes the annual Silicon Valley Pride Parade & Festival, as well as supports and sponsors year-round LGBTQ+ events and initiatives.

The Q Corner - A peer-driven, Behavioral Health Services Department program dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community and their friends, families, and allies, in Santa Clara County. This safe, welcoming, and affirming team is committed to making community services and resources available to everyone.

SF Earthquakes, San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ ice hockey club, sharing information on how fans can get involved in the sport.

Earlier this season, the Sharks hosted the fourth annual Pride Scrimmage at SAP Center featuring three friendly games between Team Teal, Team Trans, and the SF Earthquakes LGBTQ+ Ice Hockey teamClub, with special guest coaches Tyler Toffoli and Alex Wennberg, and a ceremonial puck drop performed by Councilmember Anthony Tordillos. The scrimmage served as another meaningful moment in the organization’s ongoing commitment to making hockey more accessible and welcoming for all. Between games, the Sharks Foundation presented the SF Earthquakes with a $5,000 Community Assist Grant. The donation will allow the team to further their mission to create a safe, welcoming, and empowering space for queer athletes and allies. The grant will also provide the funds needed for the SF Earthquakes to host a Hockey with Pride scrimmage and mixer at Sharks Ice San Jose on April 26. This free event provides an opportunity for LGBTQ+ community members of all skill levels to come enjoy the sport of hockey and will support the team’s aspiration for expansion.

Interactive Pride Experiences

Throughout the evening, fans can create their own Pride friendship bracelet on the concourse and pick up a Pride flag representing the many identities within the LGBTQ+ community (while supplies last).

Per SAP Center’s event policy, since this is a specialty-themed game event, Pride flags will be allowed in the arena. Flags may not obstruct the view of other guests, obstruct facility signage, or be attached to a pole or stick.

The celebration will also feature a special performance of both “O Canada” and “The Star-Spangled Banner” by the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, bringing powerful voices and Pride spirit to the ice.

DJ Cisco will keep the energy high throughout the night, spinning music from LGBTQ+ artists, while Pride-themed in-game content and storytelling moments spotlight the importance of representation and community.

Pride Gear at the Pro Shop & More

The Sharks Pro Shop will feature exclusive Pride merchandise, including:

A custom Pride game logo puck

Pride tees and hoodies

Sharks Pride shirseys (included as a gift with purchases valued at $50 or more, while supplies last starting on March 23, online only at SharksProShop.com)

Fans can purchase a special group ticket package that features a Pop Culture “I’m Coming To the Cottage” tee – more information here.

Pride Beyond Game Night

The Sharks commitment to Pride extends far beyond April 2.

Earlier this season, the team partnered with Local Color to unveil a new Pride mural as part of the Sharks Community Connections Mural Project. Designed by Arely Cardenas and located at 1045 Park Ave in San Jose, “Transcendent Intimacy” celebrates queer love, cultural pride, and intentional partnership.

The mural portrays two women — one Mexican and one Chinese-Filipino — a painter and a seamstress who honor each other’s identities through everyday acts of care. Their bodies are adorned with symbolic art and embroidery representing heritage, resilience, and love. The piece embraces intersectionality and invites viewers to reflect on the beauty of choosing one another across cultures and crafts.

The Sharks Community Connections Mural Project, created in collaboration with Local Color — a women-owned San Jose nonprofit dedicated to building equitable pathways for creatives — seeks to bridge underrepresented communities and hockey under the Teal Together mantra. The initiative continues the Sharks’ commitment to supporting local artists and creating meaningful off-ice experiences throughout the community.

Before Pride Night arrives at SAP Center, fans can also join Team Teal on the road at a Pride-themed Watch Party at Splash Nightclub on March 14 when the Sharks face the Montreal Canadiens. The 21+ event is open to the public and will feature games, giveaways, and the chance to cheer on the Sharks together in one of downtown San Jose’s key venues in the City’s new Qmunity district on Post Street.

Looking ahead, the Sharks will also participate in Pride parades across the Bay Area this summer, continuing to show up and celebrate visibility and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community.

For more information about the Sharks 2026 Pride Game and upcoming Pride events, visit sjsharks.com.