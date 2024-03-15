Zuck Yeah! New Pred Jason Zucker on the POP

Preds Winger Jason Zucker Joins Max Herz & Kara Hammer on Episode 226 of the Preds Official Podcast

PredsOfficialPodcast-Update
By Max Herz
@MaxHerzTalks Host, Predators Official Podcast

Newly-acquired Predators winger Jason Zucker joins the Preds Official Podcast (16:00)! Topics include: being a trade-related scratch and wondering where he would be traded to, his hockey journey from Las Vegas to Michigan to University of Denver to the NHL and his family and charity work.

Kara Hammer & Max Herz stay as hot as the Preds in our fifth episode since the team's last regular season loss, riding a 13-game point streak. We break down Luke Evangelista's goal in Columbus (his favorite he's ever scored), another brilliant pass by Gus Nyquist and Zucker's first goal in Gold in Winnipeg.

Plus, Ryan McDonagh breaks down the keys to the Predators' success with Paul Bissonnette on TNT, Luke Schenn and Hal Gill talk about how fast they are, and Cody Glass has a new puppy!

As always, use #PredsPodcast to send in your questions and comments on Twitter/X. And visit NashvillePredators.com/Podcast to listen to the latest episode & subscribe through iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify and more.

