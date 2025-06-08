With NHL Scouting Combine Now Complete, Preds Shift Focus to Final Preparations Ahead of NHL Draft

Technically, a prospect’s journey with the Predators begins when the team calls their name at the NHL Draft and presents a jersey - the first step in realizing a dream.

However, for a few players, one could argue that the adventure with Nashville instead began this past week in a mostly quiet, mostly dark NHL arena in Buffalo.

No, the Preds don’t have 75 selections in the upcoming Draft to be held later this month in Los Angeles, but that didn’t stop them from interviewing a majority of the top 90 NHL prospects in attendance at the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine in western New York.

The individual sessions themselves only last for about 15 minutes, but those first interactions with Preds scouts and management can lay the groundwork for a fruitful relationship on and off the ice. That’s exactly part of the goal of the Combine - to get to know the players on a more personal level and provide the Preds with the full picture of exactly who they’ll be picking at No. 5 in the first round of the Draft.

“It's a little bit like a finishing touch aspect to it,” Preds Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty said of the Combine. “Our scouts work so hard, going back to last summer, all the trips and long miles - the effort just to get to the places to see all these guys, and you can see the work that goes into that… You get to this point, and like I said, a lot of it is done, but there's still kind of like that finishing off aspect to it… There’s only a couple weeks to go before the Draft, so you’ve got to be done with your preparations soon.”

That’s exactly where the Preds are in their timeline, and with the Combine now complete, they’ll head home to Nashville to finish preparing for what is arguably the most important Draft the organization has had in over a decade.

Not only does Nashville own the fifth overall selection, but they’re also scheduled to pick at No. 23 and No. 26 in the first round before another pick comes at No. 35 in round two.

With those selections, the Preds are bound to add some high-level prospects to their repertoire, especially at No. 5 with a wealth of players available who could one day turn into star NHLers.

“We’re going to get a really good player,” Preds Chief Amateur Scout Tom Nolan said of the fifth selection. “We’ve gone out to dinner with a lot of the guys in that range, and we're going to get a really good character-type guy. We’ll get a good player.”

“The Top 10 or so are very good players,” Kealty said. “Lots of different types of players. Great character amongst all those guys, which is what you want, obviously, as well. You’re hoping that you get not only a great player, but a real leader and culture player for your organization for a long time, and I think that we're in a good spot to get that.”