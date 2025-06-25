Predators 2025 Development Camp Set for June 29 - July 5 in Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (June 25, 2025) – Many of the Nashville Predators’ top prospects – including several players who will be selected by the organization in the 2025 NHL Draft – will participate in the team’s 2025 Development Camp from June 29-July 5 in Nashville.

The camp officially opens on June 29 with physicals and a team dinner, with the first on-ice sessions scheduled for June 30. Prospects will also hit the ice on July 1-3; all practices will take place at Centennial Sportsplex and are open to the public.

The week culminates with the Future Stars Game presented by Ticketmaster on July 5 at 10:30 a.m. CT at Ford Ice Center Bellevue. The intrasquad game is open to the public with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis; Smashville Loyal members will have access to a reserved seating location, also available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans are invited to stop by Draft Picks – the full-service bar and restaurant located on the second floor of the facility – before, during and after the game. The Future Stars Game presented by Ticketmaster will also be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com with Willy Daunic (play-by-play) and Chris Mason (color) and on 102.5 The Game with Pete Weber (play-by-play), Max Herz (play-by-play) and Jay More (color).

The purpose of the camp is to educate and direct players in their pro development and conditioning programs. The week's events will be headed by Predators Assistant General Manager/Director of Player Development/Milwaukee Admirals GM Scott Nichol and Strength and Conditioning Coach David Good, with assistance from the rest of the Predators' and Admirals' coaching, development and hockey operations staffs. The training itinerary features a variety of on- and off-ice testing, dry-land activities and workouts, on-ice fundamentals work, video sessions, media and nutrition education and team-building activities. The prospects will also receive instruction on training principles such as sport-specific power and strength enhancement, flexibility and off-ice conditioning.

Click here for a complete Development Camp schedule. A full development camp roster will be announced following the 2025 NHL Draft, which begins Friday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Smashville Loyal re-invents season-ticket memberships into an exclusive loyalty experience featuring tenure-based benefits designed to reward your commitment with all-encompassing experiences that go beyond hockey! Place your initial payment to become Smashville Loyal today. To join now, call 615-770-7800 or visit NashvillePredators.com.