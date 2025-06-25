Preds Confident Heading Into 2025 NHL Draft: 'We're Going to Get a Really Good Player'

What could be one of the more monumental NHL Drafts in Predators franchise history has finally arrived.

With nine selections in total - including the fifth overall pick and four picks in the Top 35 of the Draft - the Preds are certainly set to add plenty of talent to their prospect pool on Friday and Saturday.

“I think we're going to get a really good player [at fifth overall],” Preds General Manager Barry Trotz said Tuesday from Nashville. “We’re fortunate that there are a number of good centers in this Draft. They all bring different elements… There’s always good players…[and there are even] guys in the second and third round that are going to make an impact in this League.”

The Predators enter the Draft with three picks in the first round - No. 5, No. 23 and No. 26 - plus two more in the second round. And not only does the 2025 NHL Draft carry immense importance for the Predators, but this year’s edition is unique in a way that has never been seen in League history.

For the first time, the NHL Draft has been decentralized - meaning instead of all 32 NHL Clubs being on site in the same city, Predators scouts and management will remain at home in Nashville while the League’s top Draft-eligible prospects will be on site in Los Angeles for the festivities.

That setup will provide unique circumstances as the picks will have to wait to meet with their respective teams, but Nashville’s draftees will soon have that chance - the Preds just have to make the choices.

“You’re looking for a player that can handle all that [comes with being a pro] and grow and become a really good player,” Trotz said. “And as much as there's great success in the Draft, there’s a lot of failures in the Draft. So, these scouts have done a wonderful job, not only our team, but all the teams. They put a lot of time, energy and wisdom and experience into the pursuit of finding the next star in this League.”