Bridgestone Arena Offseason Renovations Include Improvements to Preds Players' Lounge, Training Areas

In a sport and a League where no competitive advantage is too minuscule to ignore, Predators players will return to a first-class space before they take the ice this October.

Work is already well underway on areas in and around the Preds locker room on the event level of Bridgestone Arena, specifically to make the players’ lounge, trainers room and surrounding spots among the best in any building across the NHL.

The sounds of drills and hammers are commonplace at the home of the Predators in the summer months, and at this juncture, it’s spaces below the stands getting the all-important makeover.

“It's not just for show, the continuous improvement - it’s actually continuing to improve every single year,” Predators CEO Sean Henry said. “The players, they want to make sure the investment that they're making in training and the time they’re spending in those spaces is being matched with facilities for them to better train and make it more welcoming.”

So, how exactly does improving the players’ lounge, restrooms and recovery areas help in the grand scheme of things? Well, it matters more than one might think.

“It really is our organization saying, ‘Hey, we're moving forward and we're not sitting back on our heels, no matter what,’” Preds Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations and Relations Danny Butler said. “It doesn't matter if we had a great season or a lesser season, we're moving forward and we're constantly going to get better.”

“I think it just shows the investment of we're doing everything we can to win; to put ourselves in the best position to be the most competitive we can be by investing into these guys and in the Arena,” Preds Chief Strategy Officer Kyle Clayton said. “There's just that commitment that we're doing everything we can to put all our resources behind the team.”