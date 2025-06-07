Fitness Testing at NHL Scouting Combine Gives Prospects, Preds a Taste of What's to Come

All was relatively quiet early Saturday morning inside the KeyBank Rink in Buffalo - until it wasn’t.
From the far side of the floor, the first of many commotions of the day filled the space, a combination of shouting and pedaling - and then relief.
The culprit was the Wingate Cycle Ergometer test - perhaps the most famous activity of the NHL Scouting Combine - and the 2025 iteration was no different.
The activity itself only lasts 30 seconds, but it’s plenty intense with multiple trainers clapping, screaming and mentally pushing the League’s top prospects over the finish line of the fitness testing portion of the Combine, the grand finale in the form of perhaps the most grueling stationary bike pedals of their lives.
"I think digging deep, it just kind of shows everything you have inside,” NHL prospect and Boston College forward James Hagens said. “You want to stop pedaling. You know it’s 30 seconds, so it’s tough. You have to make sure you push harder and harder every second you go, just digging within and putting everything you have out there.”
“Obviously the bikes are always tough, just kind of a grind in that sense,” NHL prospect and Brandon Wheat Kings forward Roger McQueen said. “But I kind of expected it. The bikes are always tough, and I thought everything went pretty well.”