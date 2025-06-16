Preds, Nashville Black Market Continue Exciting Partnership Into Juneteenth Celebrations

What started as a simple idea just a few years ago has transformed into one of the most productive partnerships in all of Music City.

The Nashville Predators and The Nashville Black Market (NBM) will continue that alliance on June 19 for a Juneteenth celebration that goes well beyond a typical gathering in the community.

But that festival is just the latest in a long line of events that have seen the two organizations combine forces for good - and the momentum has only just begun.

“Working with the Predators has been absolutely phenomenal,” The Nashville Black Market’s Chief Operating Officer Darius McDonald said. "We believe that what makes this partnership so special is that it’s not performative at all — it’s rooted in authentic, ongoing support and shared values. From integrity and intentionality with which we make decisions, to the hearts of generosity we carry, to the ultimate desire to build bridges of equity and opportunity for others, NBM and the Preds just ‘get’ each other.”

Co-founded by Javvon Jones and Carlos Partee, NBM is a Black-owned and Veteran-owned organization created to support and develop Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, leaders and communities in Nashville and across the United States.

“Our mission is rooted in economic empowerment — to build spaces where Black entrepreneurship can thrive, circulate dollars locally and foster lasting generational impact,” McDonald said. “But beyond commerce, NBM is a movement. It’s a marketplace, a platform, and a community built to celebrate culture, creativity and excellence. We curate events, leadership development and internship programs, vendor education and partnerships that help businesses scale and succeed. Every activation we host is an invitation to the city to experience, support and invest in the economic engine that is Black entrepreneurship.”

NBM has had plenty of fruitful relationships with different organizations, but very few are considered “Legacy Partnerships,” according to McDonald.

But guess who falls into that category?

“We have found that [support] in the Preds,” McDonald said. “We exchange ideas and strategy around making an impact in our respective industries, our local community and so much more, and we couldn't be more grateful.”

In 2023 and 2024, the Preds and NBM teamed up to host a Black History Month Celebration Spotlight, presented by Nissan, with Black-owned businesses on the concourse of Bridgestone Arena at every home Predators game in the month of February.

The Preds continued that support by sponsoring several of those businesses to join the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce to provide access to life-changing networks and resources.

Those initiatives have only grown in 2025, and recently, the Black Leadership Collective was launched - an assist from the Preds to uplift Black leaders and expand the city’s collaborative efforts.

“From behind-the-scenes conversations to public-facing collaborations, the Preds have continued to lean in and build with us,” McDonald said. “We’ve been able to dream bigger, reach more people and build stronger community infrastructure thanks to relationships like this.”

Next up? The official Juneteenth615 celebration and firework display from 5-9:30 p.m. CT at Ft. Negley Park. NBM, which has provided food trucks and vendors for Nashville Predators plaza parties, Bridgestone Arena events and Juneteenth community partnerships - including this year’s festivities - will see NBM host a Vendor Village alongside the Predators 'Preds & Pixels' activation and co-branded cooling tent with the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM).

To experience the heart of The Nashville Black Market, attend their First Friday Market held on the first Friday of each month at the Nashville Farmers’ Market from 6-10 p.m. CT. Join thousands of people to enjoy over 70 Black-owned vendors, live music, and more. Follow @thenashvilleblackmarket on social media for more information, and keep following the Preds for more on the partnership and the impact on Nashville for the better.

“We want Nashville to know that The Nashville Black Market is more than an event — it’s a mission,” McDonald said. “When you support us, you’re not just buying a product or attending a monthly festival - you’re fueling economic transformation. Each year we are privileged to report millions of dollars being brought into the city of Nashville's economy by way of Black-owned businesses on our platform alone… When you support, you’re helping someone hire their first employee. You’re helping a founder go from part-time hustle to full-time impact.”

The Nashville Predators are proud to partner with *Nissan USA* to celebrate Juneteenth. Visit our activation at the Juneteenth 615 Festival at Fort Negley Park for giveaways and more! *Click here* for more information on our celebration of Juneteenth."