Blog: There's No Place Like Home - Especially for Preds Foundation on 615 Day

As Dorothy Gale says in The Wizard of Oz, “There’s no place like home.”

This certainly rings true for Smashville. And on 615 Day, we are celebrating all that makes our community so special. A community that’s always willing to lend a helping hand, the first to step up in times of need and one with a deep love for hockey. Simply stated, our community is the lifeblood of our organization, and we couldn’t be more grateful that we call the 615 our home.

Each year, the Predators and the Nashville Predators Foundation are proud to give back to Smashville through a variety of initiatives. It is our mission to use our platform for good and to make a difference in the community who shows up for us season after season.

Over the past five years, on average, the Preds Foundation provides over $4 million in direct cash and in-kind contributions distributed to Middle Tennessee community organizations. This year, the Helper Grants program distributed $850,791 to 190 charities. It was our largest one-time donation in Foundation history.

We are lucky to have superstars both on the ice and in the community. Each season, the entire team serves Smashville at volunteer projects and at some of our fundraising events. Additionally, nine of our players have programs they lead for causes near and dear to their hearts.

Preds Captain Roman Josi works with the CORE Program (Creating Opportunities for Racial Equality) presented by Bridgestone and welcomes a pair from Best Buddies to every home game. Ryan O’Reilly, our 2025 King Clancy nominee, honors a youth who goes above and beyond in the community at each home game. Juuse Saros and Jeremy Lauzon, both passionate about animal rescue, work with Wags and Walks Nashville and the Friends of Metro Nashville Care & Control, respectively. This season, Luke Evangelista designed five pairs of shoes with Friends Life Community, an organization that works with adults with developmental disabilities. Michael McCarron and Colton Sissons bring holiday cheer to a local charity every December by hosting a party and purchasing gifts. For a full listing of player initiatives, click here.

Giving back is an essential part of being an employee of the Nashville Predators. Over the past year, our staff has logged more than 10,000 service hours and more than 2,500 social impact hours. Our organization has served meals, wrapped diapers, built playgrounds and more. There’s nothing better than working side by side with the organizations who do so much good for Smashville.

On Sunday - 615 Day - we are aiming to raise $6,150 for the Foundation to continue our work in the community. Donate today – you can donate $6.15, $61.50, $615, etc. Every contribution helps us with our mission! Click here to donate!

Thank you, Smashville, for your heart of GOLD and unending support of the Preds Foundation. We would not be able to do the work we do without you. There truly is no place like home.