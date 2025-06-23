Potential Preds: 2025 NHL Draft Scouting Report - Picks 23 & 26

Get to Know Five Prospects Who Could Be Selected by Nashville Later in the First Round of the NHL Draft

By Brooks Bratten
Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Once the Predators make their first selection of the 2025 NHL Draft at No. 5 overall, they’ll quickly turn their attention to the latter portions of the first round, where they also own picks No. 23 and No. 26.

The talent is still plentiful later in Round One, and Nashville may add a pair of impressive prospects who could make a notable impact at the NHL level in due time.

Here are five players who could hear their name called by the Preds with either the 23rd or 26th pick on Friday in Los Angeles.

Blake Fiddler - No. 26 Ranked North American Skater

Defenseman - 6-4, 220 lbs. - Edmonton, WHL

Born: July 9, 2007 - Nashville, Tennessee

The son of former Preds forward Vernon Fiddler, the 17-year-old defenseman already has impressive size and skill on the backend. Born in Nashville - with the potential to become the first player from the Music City selected in the first round of the NHL Draft - Fiddler led all Edmonton Oil Kings defensemen with 10 goals and 33 points in 64 games last season and won bronze at the 2025 U-18 World Championship.

Cameron Reid - No. 23 Ranked North American Skater

Defenseman - 5-11, 193 lbs. - Kitchener, OHL

Born: April 8, 2007 - Aylmer, Ontario

Reid shot up the NHL Central Scouting rankings this past season after recording 14 goals and 54 points in 67 games from the blueline with Kitchener. His 14 goals were tied for sixth among OHL defensemen, and Reid says he likes to model his game after Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey.

Milton Gastrin - No. 3 Ranked International Skater

Center - 6-0, 185 lbs. - Modo Jr., Sweden-Jr.

Born: June 2, 2007 - Ornskoldsvik, Sweden

The third-ranked International skater entering the Draft, Gastrin posted 18 goals and 42 points to lead MoDo Jr. in goals this past season. He also made his professional debut and skated in eight games with MoDo’s men’s team. Gastrin captained Sweden to a bronze medal at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Per NHL Central Scouting:

“Can play either center or wing. A strong skater, including acceleration, straight-away speed and balance. Always involved in the play, active and intelligent. Comes out as a winner in most battles. Not flashy, plays a simple and very effective game using his skating, smartness and winning attitude on every shift. Plays an effective two-way game. Drives the net with purpose and gets many chances off the cycle. An intelligent player who makes good decisions with and without the puck. An ace in the face-off circle.”

William Moore - No. 29 Ranked North American Skater

Center - 6-2, 175 lbs. - USA U-18, NTDP-USHL

Born: March 24, 2007 - Mississauga, Ontario

Moore spent the majority of the 2024-25 season with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program U-18s and recorded 59 points (27g-32a) in 64 games. Also an impressive pianist who played at Carnegie Hall as a child, Moore is committed to Boston College next season and won bronze with Fiddler at the 2025 U-18 World Championship.

Joshua Ravensbergen - No. 1 Ranked North American Goalie

Goaltender - 6-5, 191 lbs. - Prince George, WHL

Born: Nov. 27, 2006 - North Vancouver, British Columbia

The top-ranked North American goaltender in the 2025 NHL Draft, Ravensbergen posted a 33-13-4 record with Prince George of the WHL this past season. His 33 victories were good for a second-place tie across the league, and he was one of just five netminders to appear in 50 games in the WHL. The 6-foot-5 goalie went 26-4-1 in his rookie season in 2023-24.

Per NHL Central Scouting:

“Playing in his second year in the WHL after going undrafted in the Bantam Draft. Has a huge pro presence and plays big even when down in the butterfly with excellent low net coverage. Plays with a lot of confidence and moves extremely well throughout the crease with very good structure in his game. Utilizes quick reactions and recovery skills and has an excellent glove hand. Tracks the puck well through traffic. Strong in tight and on the post, quick to eliminate any holes. A combination of size and ability, he has a good chance to become an NHL starter. A top-end goalie talent for the 2025 NHL Draft.”

The Predators are the only club with three picks in the first 28 selections of this year’s Draft. Nashville also owns two picks in both the second and sixth rounds of the Draft, and one in each of the third and fifth rounds.

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round is set for June 27 (6 p.m. CT; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (11 a.m. CT; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).

Join the Preds on Friday, June 27, starting at 5:30 p.m. CT at Bridgestone Arena to watch the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft. Find deals at our popular Used Equipment Sale, and test your skills with fun hockey challenges. Plus, enjoy photo ops, giveaways, special guests, and much more. Click here to claim your free ticket.

