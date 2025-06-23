Potential Preds: 2025 NHL Draft Scouting Report - Picks 23 & 26

Once the Predators make their first selection of the 2025 NHL Draft at No. 5 overall, they’ll quickly turn their attention to the latter portions of the first round, where they also own picks No. 23 and No. 26.

The talent is still plentiful later in Round One, and Nashville may add a pair of impressive prospects who could make a notable impact at the NHL level in due time.

Here are five players who could hear their name called by the Preds with either the 23rd or 26th pick on Friday in Los Angeles.

Blake Fiddler - No. 26 Ranked North American Skater

Defenseman - 6-4, 220 lbs. - Edmonton, WHL

Born: July 9, 2007 - Nashville, Tennessee

The son of former Preds forward Vernon Fiddler, the 17-year-old defenseman already has impressive size and skill on the backend. Born in Nashville - with the potential to become the first player from the Music City selected in the first round of the NHL Draft - Fiddler led all Edmonton Oil Kings defensemen with 10 goals and 33 points in 64 games last season and won bronze at the 2025 U-18 World Championship.