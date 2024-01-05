Year-Round, Full-Service Dining Unveiled at Bridgestone Arena with Launch of New BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar

BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar, Which Features Streetside Entrance, to Open Jan. 8

240105-bet-mgm-lounge
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators and Delaware North, the team’s foodservice and retail partner, today announced the upcoming opening of BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar at Bridgestone Arena. 

The 8,753 square-foot restaurant – set to open Monday, Jan. 8 – is located on the arena’s second floor above the Nashville Locker Room retail store, with both a streetside entrance on 5th Avenue and one within the arena. Operating hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with potential variations during events and game days.

“The BetMGM Sports Lounge marks an exciting collaboration between the Nashville Predators, Delaware North and BetMGM, bringing a fresh and dynamic dining experience to our fans and visitors,” Nashville Predators Senior Vice President of Operations Dave Urso said. “We’re thrilled to see this innovative project come to life at the intersection of our passionate hockey community and Nashville’s iconic entertainment scene.”

“The debut of the BetMGM Sports Lounge at Bridgestone Arena is part of our mission to deliver an all-encompassing entertainment experience to Tennessee whether they watch the games at home or in person,” BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said. “Our partnership with the Nashville Predators has been an immense success since we launched in Tennessee, and we look forward to expanding this relationship through dynamic moments that benefits the fans.”

The menu showcases a fusion of classic American dishes with a local touch, including Nashville favorites such as Hot Honey Chicken Sliders and a Spicy Hand-Breaded Chicken BLT. The full bar selection features wine, domestic and craft beers, spirits, as well as signature cocktails and mocktails. The full-service restaurant is complemented by bar seating for a more casual experience.

“The BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar is more than just a place to eat; it’s a destination that fits right in with the vibe of Bridgestone Arena and the vibrant energy of Broadway,” Delaware North’s General Manager at Bridgestone Arena Michael Geczi said. “We’re thrilled to go beyond game and event days, offering a dining experience that keeps fans feeling that connection to the arena year-round.”

