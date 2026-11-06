Smashville Scope: Best of the Dads' Trip, Dolly Parton Patches and Rinne to the Hockey Hall of Fame

Catch Up on All Things Preds in This Week's Smashville Scope

Nashville Predators, 2026 Fathers' Trip

© John Russell

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Thursday night in Denver was even better than a dad joke. 

With some of their biggest supporters in the building, the Predators collected their third straight victory, which came courtesy of a Steven Stamkos overtime winner against the Avalanche. 

Moments after the Preds were done mobbing their teammate for jumping into the Top 5 of power-play goals in NHL history, they raised their sticks high toward the suite where the dads watched their sons triumph to close out the team’s Fathers’ Trip. 

The win was paramount - and it certainly made the trip that much better - but over the past two days, there have been plenty of memorable moments with the dads, including an epic starting lineup read from Mr. O’Reilly, Mr. Josi and Mr. Forsberg. 

In case you missed any of the content, check out the best moments from the dads below. 

And as Adam Edstrom said prior to the trip, “It’ll be sweet to get a win for the dads.” 

Indeed it was.

Nashville Predators, 2026 Fathers' Trip

© John Russell

Honoring Dolly: 

When the Predators take the ice Saturday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena, they’ll do so with a brand-new look - and a tribute to the most beloved Tennessean of all-time. 

In honor of the late Dolly Parton, the Preds will sport a special patch during warmups as they debut their Hometown Remix uniforms. The jerseys, which will also have a “Dolly” nameplate on the back in place of each player’s surname, will then be signed and auctioned off through the Predators Foundation throughout the 10 Hometown Remix games this season. 

Proceeds will not only benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, but also Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library through the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation.

Designed by the Preds, in conjunction with the NHL and Fanatics, the Hometown Remix sweater is emblazoned with a Gold PredHead logo and accents inspired by the famous Nudie Suit - a uniquely Music City look. 

Finding a way to honor Parton - who passed away in August - was a no-brainer for the Preds, and the butterfly patch with her signature is the perfect tribute to an individual who meant so much to those in Tennessee, the United States and all over the world. 

And it doesn’t stop there. 

Predators goaltender Juuse Saros also had a custom mask made with Parton’s image painted on the side for the Hometown Remix games, just one more nod to honor the legendary artist and philanthropist.

Additionally, the Preds Foundation will have both pins and patches of the logo available for a donation of $9.25 each at the Foundation’s table at section 106/107 and the Nashville Locker Room during home games starting this Saturday, as supplies last. Proceeds from patches and pins will also benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The Preds Foundation will also host a book drive during Hometown Remix games with donations going to the Imagination Library through the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF). Fans can bring children’s books to the Foundation table at 106/107. GELF will also be set up on the concourse educating fans on its and the Imagination Library’s mission on Saturday.

Click here for more information on the patch and how to bid on the special jerseys - including one worn by Pekka Rinne last Tuesday - or text PREDS to 76278.

Rinne to the Hall: 

Speaking of Rinne, the best player in Predators history will take his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, joining fellow Predators 2024 inductees, Shea Weber and David Poile, in the Hall. 

Last Tuesday, Rinne was in Nashville for a Hall-of-Fame sendoff in conjunction with Hockey Fights Cancer Night, and the former goaltender took part in a ceremonial puck drop with Hockey Fights Cancer Ambassador, 3-year-old Brooks Thomas.

Additionally, the Vezina Trophy and King Clancy Memorial Trophy - both won by Rinne during his career - were on hand from the Hall of Fame and sat beside Rinne during a pregame press conference. 

“Nice props,” Rinne smiled as he sat down, before later stating, “I’m so fortunate I got to play the whole duration of my career in the Preds organization."

Stay tuned in the coming days to this website and @PredsNHL on social media - including a special episode of the Preds Official Podcast featuring an exclusive interview with Rinne - for complete coverage from Toronto of Rinne’s induction ceremony, which takes place on Monday night and can be viewed on NHL Network in the United States.

Admirals Update:

The Ads dropped a 5-2 decision at Cleveland last Friday before bouncing back with a 4-1 victory over the Monsters on Saturday. 

Cole O’Hara and Aiden Fink tallied for Milwaukee on Friday before Joakim Kemell potted a pair of goals in Saturday’s win. Brady Martin assisted on Joey Willis’ marker on Saturday, and Isak Posch got the win in net. 

O’Hara (4g-5a) leads the Ads with nine points, followed by Kemell with four goals and eight points in 10 games. Daniel Nieminen has six helpers and seven points from the backend; Martin has three goals and four points in eight games. 

The Admirals sit third in the AHL’s Central Division with 14 points and visit Grand Rapids on Friday before hosting Iowa on Saturday.

Goal of the Week:

NSH@COL: Pinchuk scores goal against Mackenzie Blackwood

Assist of the Week:

CAR@NSH: Josi scores goal against Pyotr Kochetkov

Save of the Week:

TBL@NSH: Annunen with a great save against Janis Moser

Quote of the Week:

Photo of the Week:

Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators, Hockey Fights Cancer

© John Russell

Post of the Week:

Preds Official Podcast: 

Ahead of Pekka Rinne’s induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame, hear from the man who knows him better than most. Preds Goaltending Coach Ben Vanderklok joins the Preds Official Podcast (9:06) to talk Rinne’s career and what made him such a great netminder - and an even better person. Plus, Brooks Bratten and Max Herz talk Shane Wright’s arrival to Nashville, the debut of the Hometown Remix jerseys and much more.

The Week in Review:

Stamkos Scores in Overtime as Preds Win for the Dads, Beat Avalanche

Preds Fathers' Trip Provides Chance for Players to Reflect, Give Thanks to Dads

Preds Conclude Homestand With Victory Over Hurricanes

Nashville Predators Reveal Dolly Parton Patch for Hometown Remix Jersey; to be Worn This Saturday, Nov. 7

Following Trade From Seattle, Wright Excited for Fresh Opportunity With Preds

Behind the Design: How the Preds Hometown Remix Jersey Came to Be

Nashville Predators, NHL and Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform, Apparel and Headwear Collection Inspired by the Fans Fabric and Culture of Nashville

Stamkos, Preds Prevail Over Lightning in Halloween Shootout

The Week Ahead: 

Preds vs. Blues - Saturday, Nov. 7

12 p.m. CT | Bridgestone Arena 

Buy Tickets

Preds at Kings - Tuesday, Nov. 10

9 p.m. CT | Crypto.com Arena

Preds at Ducks - Wednesday, Nov. 11

9 p.m. CT | Honda Center

Preds at Golden Knights - Friday, Nov. 13

9 p.m. CT | T-Mobile Arena

News Feed

Stamkos Scores in Overtime as Preds Win for the Dads, Beat Avalanche

GAME DAY: Preds at Avalanche, November 5

Preds Official Podcast: The Hall of Famer's Coach

Preds Fathers' Trip Provides Chance for Players to Reflect, Give Thanks to Dads

Preds Conclude Homestand With Victory Over Hurricanes

Nashville Predators Reveal Dolly Parton Patch for Hometown Remix Jersey; to be Worn This Saturday, Nov. 7

Nashville Predators to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 3

GAME DAY: Hurricanes vs. Preds, November 3

Following Trade From Seattle, Wright Excited for Fresh Opportunity With Preds

Behind the Design: How the Preds Hometown Remix Jersey Came to Be

Nashville Predators, NHL and Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform, Apparel and Headwear Collection Inspired by the Fans Fabric and Culture of Nashville

Predators Acquire Shane Wright From Kraken

Stamkos, Preds Prevail Over Lightning in Halloween Shootout

GAME DAY: Lightning vs. Preds, October 31

Smashville Scope: Trotz's Induction, Hunt's Opportunity and Halloween Candy

Forsberg Scores Twice as Preds Fall to Capitals

Preds Official Podcast: Trotzy's So Golden

GAME DAY: Capitals vs. Preds, October 29