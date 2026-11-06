Smashville Scope: Best of the Dads' Trip, Dolly Parton Patches and Rinne to the Hockey Hall of Fame

Thursday night in Denver was even better than a dad joke.

With some of their biggest supporters in the building, the Predators collected their third straight victory, which came courtesy of a Steven Stamkos overtime winner against the Avalanche.

Moments after the Preds were done mobbing their teammate for jumping into the Top 5 of power-play goals in NHL history, they raised their sticks high toward the suite where the dads watched their sons triumph to close out the team’s Fathers’ Trip.

The win was paramount - and it certainly made the trip that much better - but over the past two days, there have been plenty of memorable moments with the dads, including an epic starting lineup read from Mr. O’Reilly, Mr. Josi and Mr. Forsberg.

In case you missed any of the content, check out the best moments from the dads below.

And as Adam Edstrom said prior to the trip, “It’ll be sweet to get a win for the dads.”

Indeed it was.