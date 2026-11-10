Saros, Preds Shut Out Kings to Extend Win Streak

On Monday night in Toronto, Juuse Saros was on hand to see Pekka Rinne join the Hockey Hall of Fame. One night later, Saros did his best impression of his mentor.
Filip Forsberg tallied twice, Saros stopped all 30 shots he faced, and the Nashville Predators defeated the Los Angeles Kings by a 3-0 final on Tuesday night at crypto.com Arena. The result extends the Preds win streak to five games and bumps them back into third place in the Central Division.
Adam Wilsby tallied an empty-netter for Nashville, and although the game’s final period wasn’t as complete as their first two, the Preds still got the job done for their ninth win of the season.
“For 40 minutes, it was really good,” Forsberg said. “In the last period we sat back a little bit too much, and they obviously had a good push. But, that's why we have ‘Juice.’ He made some great saves, but overall, a great win.”
“I loved our first two periods,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought it was really good road hockey...set ourselves up for a good game. Third period, we knew they'd have a little push. I thought the first six minutes we were a little loose, and then we settled in. I thought we defended well, but [we] need to be on our toes a little bit more in the third.”
Forsberg’s first of the night came when he took a feed from Nils Hoglander on a 2-on-1 and one-timed a shot past Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg for a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes. In the second stanza, it was Hoglander again finding Forsberg where the winger sniped one from the left circle for his second of the night.