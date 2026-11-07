Preds Debut Hometown Remix Jerseys, Beat Blues to Win Fourth Straight

Look good, feel good.
Sporting their Hometown Remix jerseys for the first time, the Nashville Predators defeated the St. Louis Blues by a 3-1 final on Saturday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena. The result extends Nashville's win streak to four games and gives them their second victory over the Blues this season.
Steven Stamkos, Ross Colton and Nick Perbix tallied for Nashville on the day, and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for his fifth win of the season. Saturday delivered a game the Preds say wasn’t their best, but they still prevailed to add two more points in the standings.
“When you're feeling good heading into games as a group with the way that we played - I didn't think it was our best in the last couple of games - but [Saros] was there when we had some breakdowns,” Stamkos said. “These are the games that you need to win, right? When you're at home, you're about to go on a long road trip, you’ve got to take advantage of that, and I thought we did. Pretty good third period as well in terms of having a one-goal lead, going into the third and shutting it down, and doing a lot better job of limiting scoring chances.”
“I thought the guys showed a lot of maturity in the game,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “Probably wasn't our best, but we found ways to win the game. When we had a few breakdowns, [Saros] made some unbelievable saves… But a real gutsy win. And again, it's shown growth in our group.”
After the Blues struck first on the man advantage, Stamkos responded with a power-play goal of his own, and the 248th of his career to take sole possession of fifth place in NHL history.
“He's passing guys every night it feels like, which is great for us, and really happy for him,” Brunette said of Stamkos. “Obviously, everything we've kind of gone through, and he's gone through…this is his team now. You can feel it. He rises to those big moments, and he's feeling it right now. He's having fun playing hockey, I believe, and their line has been really good, and the power play's been exceptional.”