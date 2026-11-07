Preds Debut Hometown Remix Jerseys, Beat Blues to Win Fourth Straight

In the second stanza, it was Colton who potted his third tally in as many games to give the Preds their first lead of the afternoon, and that was all they’d need. St. Louis had their chances down the stretch, but Saros held firm before Perbix iced it into an empty net.

“It wasn't the prettiest game, but I think we're just doing a good job buying into the system,” Colton said. “I think we're forming an identity here. The defense is playing super well back there. We're getting really good goaltending, and as a group, when we just played north-south direct, don't turn pucks over; we obviously have a good group of guys in here that know how to win games. It starts with the leadership and the goaltending. It's been awesome.”

The Predators have continued to build their identity in the first month-plus of the season, and with a successful week now behind them, the belief in the Nashville room is growing.

“Confidence in any aspect of life is something that you strive for,” Stamkos said. “It's hard to get and easy to lose sometimes. When you have it, you just try to keep that snowball rolling. It's contagious; you could tell in the room, whether it's the amazing goaltending, the special teams, the D, the forwards, everyone is doing their job, right? Everyone has a role on this team, and they're doing their job. That's what really good teams have, and we feel we're a good team.”

A five-game trip is ahead for the Preds beginning Tuesday in Los Angeles, so collecting one more win at home beforehand was ideal. The group did just that, and now they'll look to take that confidence out west.

“Vibes are high,” Colton said. “We’ve got to keep building. [Stamkos] has been preaching it, [Brunette has too], and it's a special group of guys in here, and we all want to win. That's one thing, we're going to bring it every night. The energy is always there. And again, we have a tough road trip coming up here. It was nice to stack some points, build some vibes before we go on a little bit of a long road trip here.”

Notes:

Nashville’s lineup remained unchanged on Saturday with Jonathan Marchessault day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Defensemen Nic Hague and Ilya Lyubushkin were scratched.

Per NHL Stats, Steven Stamkos scored his 130th career game-tying goal and surpassed Jaromir Jagr for the fifth most in NHL history behind Alex Ovechkin (155), Wayne Gretzky (139), Dave Andreychuk (137) and Joe Sakic (132).

Roman Josi (0-2—2) collected two assists and moved within one point of 800 in his career (205-594—799 in 1,047 GP). He can become the first Swiss player and the fifth defenseman born outside North America to reach the milestone.

The Predators will begin a five-game roadtrip on Tuesday night in Los Angeles before making stops in Anaheim, Vegas, San Jose and Minnesota over the next 10 days.

On Monday night in Toronto, former Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Stay tuned for complete coverage from the Hall, and watch the ceremony on Monday night starting at 6 p.m. CT on NHL Network.