GAME DAY: Preds at Ducks, November 11

Last Time Out:

Filip Forsberg tallied twice, and Juuse Saros stopped all 30 shots he faced to give the Preds their first shutout win of the season. Adam Wilsby also scored last night, and Nils Hoglander assisted on both of Forsberg’s goals.

Forsberg (7g-15a) leads the team with 22 points, followed by Roman Josi with 18 assists and 20 points. Steven Stamkos has 10 goals and 19 points on the season, while Ryan O’Reilly has seven goals and 17 points. Saros is 6-3-4 after last night’s win; Justus Annunen is 3-1-0 in net.

Per NHL Stats, the Predators extended their road point streak against the Kings to seven games dating to March 11, 2023 which is their second-longest active run against a single opponent, behind only the Sharks (8-0-1 since March 16, 2019).

Saros recorded his 28th career shutout and tied Niklas Backstrom for the sixth-most by a Finnish goaltender. Pekka Rinne, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, leads the list with 60.

All-Time Meetings:

The Preds are 40-38-(2)-11 all-time against the Ducks, including a 15-22-(0)-8 mark on the road. Nashville is 3-7-0 in the last 10 versus Anaheim and 3-2-0 in the last five in California.

Nashville has played Anaheim three times in the postseason and is 3-0 in those series. Nashville reached the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in franchise history after defeating Anaheim, 4-2, in the 2017 Western Conference Final.

Nashville has earned at least one point in 17 of its last 26 games against Anaheim (14-9-3).

Nashville Notables:

Prior to last night’s shutout, Saros was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week on Monday. Saros denied 53 of the 55 shots he faced across two starts, compiling a 2-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average and .964 save percentage. The 31-year-old has earned points in 10 of his 13 total outings this season, going 6-3-4 with a 2.42 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. Nashville’s team 2.67 goals against average per game ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

Nashville’s power play ranks sixth in the NHL, operating at 27.9 percent (17-for-61). Steven Stamkos (6), Ryan O’Reilly (4), Filip Forsberg (3), Jonathan Marchessault (2) and Nils Hoglander (1) have scored for Nashville on the man advantage.

The penalty kill ranks third in the League (88.9 percent), The team went 4-for-7 on the power play in a win on Oct. 25 vs. Colorado; the team’s four power-play goals were tied for the third-most in a game in franchise history and most since Jan. 7, 2012.

Milestone Watch:

Roman Josi is one point from 800 in his NHL career. Josi (205) is four goals from passing Larry Robinson (208) and tying Zdeno Chara (209) for the 23rd-most among defensemen in NHL history.

Nic Hague is one point from 100 in his NHL career.

Adam Wilsby is one game from 100 in his NHL career.

Watch & Listen:

New this season, Preds fans can watch all locally broadcast Predators games on The Spot – Nashville 28 (WNPX) over the air with an antenna or on cable and satellite distributors serving the Predators territory.

Predators fans within the team’s TV viewing area can also stream 81 locally broadcast games for just $74 – less than $1 per game.

Nashville’s games will be streamed on the Nashville Predators App, which is available on the following devices:

iOS/Android

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Apple TV

Roku

Web via PredsTV.com

The season pass also includes access to on-demand game replays and exclusive content, such as “Inside Smashville,” a weekly magazine show that launches Friday, Oct. 2 on The Spot – Nashville 28 and Predators streaming platforms.

In addition to 81 of the team’s regular-season games being available on The Spot – Nashville 28 and via the Nashville Predators App stream, the remaining three contests will be exclusively broadcast on ESPN+.

Click here for more information on streaming and viewing options.

Fans may also listen on 102.5 The Game and the Preds Radio Network.