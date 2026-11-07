GAME DAY: Blues vs. Preds, November 7

St. Louis Blues (7-7-2, 16 pts.) vs. Nashville Predators (7-4-5, 19 pts.)

12 p.m. CT | Bridgestone Arena | Buy Tickets

Watch: Scripps Sports/The Spot - Nashville 28; PredsTV App (in-market); ESPN+ (out-of-market)

Listen: 102.5 The Game, Preds Radio Network; El Jefe

Live Stats: GameCenter

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The Nashville Predators will go for their fourth consecutive win this afternoon when they host the St. Louis Blues for a noon CT puck drop at Bridgestone Arena, and they’ll do so with a brand-new look. Today’s contest is the second of four meetings between the division rivals this season; the Preds beat the Blues by a 5-2 final in October.

After unveiling their Hometown Remix jerseys earlier this week, the Predators will wear the uniform for the first of 10 times this season for this afternoon’s game, and they’ll do so with a special twist to start. During warmups, the jerseys will include a one-of-a-kind butterfly patch to honor the late Dolly Parton, and the nameplates will read “Dolly” on the back of the sweaters.

Those jerseys will then be signed and auctioned off over the course of the season, with proceeds benefiting not only Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, but also Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library through the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation.

Click here for more information on the patch and how to bid on the special jerseys - including one worn by Pekka Rinne last Tuesday - or text PREDS to 76278.

Of course, there is also a game to be played today, and following recent victories over Tampa Bay, Carolina and most recently Colorado on Thursday night, the Preds are feeling optimistic about the direction of their overall game.

“It just feels like we're building some momentum in terms of how we want to play our game,” Preds forward Steven Stamkos said following Thursday’s win. “The style of play of our group, we're getting comfortable. We had a lot of turnover this year with new guys - it takes some time to get adjusted to the systems, for the coaching staff to see what we have and then kind of put a game plan together. But all four lines are rolling. The ‘D’ is playing great. Our goaltenders are playing great. Special teams have been great. I mean, it's just a recipe for success.”

The Preds also had their dads along for the team’s Fathers’ Trip, and they refused to let their biggest fans down.

“When the dads come, the players play extra hard, and I thought they played really hard tonight,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I hope they enjoy the night with their dads, and to have them here is always a special time for everybody involved. I think everybody that has put the skates on is very grateful to have dads that take us to rinks, in our support channels. To be able to share a couple days with them, and in a game like this, in a win, is pretty special.”

The Predators did not practice on Friday, and today’s early start time does not include a morning skate pregame. Forward Jonathan Marchessault (lower body, day-to-day) participated in Thursday’s morning skate in Colorado, but he remained out of the lineup on Thursday. Defensemen Nic Hague and Ilya Lyubushkin were healthy scratches.

Last Time Out:

Vitali Pinchuk scored his first NHL goal, and Stamkos recorded his 247th career power-play goal to give the Preds their second win over the Avalanche in the last two weeks.

Former Avs forward Ross Colton also scored for Nashville, and former Colorado goaltender Justus Annunen made 30 saves to give the Preds their seventh win of the season to inch within one point of the Avalanche in the standings.

Filip Forsberg leads the Preds in scoring (5g-14a) with 19 points, followed by Roman Josi with 16 assists and 18 points. Stamkos has nine goals and 17 points on the season, while Ryan O’Reilly has seven tallies and 17 points as well. Juuse Saros is 4-3-4 in net; Annunen is 3-1-0.

All-Time Meetings:

The Preds are 68-53-(4)-13 all-time against the Blues, including a 38-21-(3)-7 mark at home. Nashville is 5-5-0 in the last 10 versus St. Louis and 3-2-0 in the last five meetings at Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville has won 21 of its last 36 games against St. Louis – including 19 of its last 33 – and has scored at least four goals in 17 of those wins, including a victory this season.

Steven Stamkos notched the fourth four-goal game in Predators history on Dec. 11, 2025 vs. the Blues.

Ryan O’Reilly played 327 games for St. Louis from 2018-23, recording 269 points (97g-172a). He won the 2019 Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe with the Blues.

The Predators advanced to the Western Conference Final for the first time in franchise history in 2017 after defeating the Blues in the second round, 4-2.

Nashville Notables:

Steven Stamkos scored his 247th career power-play goal in overtime to win Thursday’s game; he passed Phil Esposito and tied Luc Robitaille for the fifth-most in NHL history.

The Predators’ power play ranks fifth in the NHL, operating at 29.6 percent (16-for-54). Ryan O’Reilly (4), Steven Stamkos (5), Filip Forsberg (3), Jonathan Marchessault (2) and Nils Hoglander (1) have scored for Nashville on the man advantage.

The penalty kill ranks third in the League (90 percent); Nashville is the only team in the League with both special team units in the top five of each category. The Predators penalty kill has been a perfect 100 percent (20-for-20) over the past seven games.

Milestone Watch:

Roman Josi is three points from 800 in his NHL career. Josi (592) passed Sergei Gonchar (591) for the 22nd-most assists among defensemen in NHL history on Nov. 5 at Colorado. Josi (205) is four goals from passing Larry Robinson (208) and tying Zdeno Chara (209) for the 23rd-most among defensemen in NHL history.

Adam Wilsby is three games from 100 in his NHL career.

Watch & Listen:

New this season, Preds fans can watch all locally broadcast Predators games on The Spot – Nashville 28 (WNPX) over the air with an antenna or on cable and satellite distributors serving the Predators territory.

Predators fans within the team’s TV viewing area can also stream 81 locally broadcast games for just $74 – less than $1 per game.

Nashville’s games will be streamed on the Nashville Predators App, which is available on the following devices:

iOS/Android

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Apple TV

Roku

Web via PredsTV.com

The season pass also includes access to on-demand game replays and exclusive content, such as “Inside Smashville,” a weekly magazine show that launches Friday, Oct. 2 on The Spot – Nashville 28 and Predators streaming platforms.

In addition to 81 of the team’s regular-season games being available on The Spot – Nashville 28 and via the Nashville Predators App stream, the remaining three contests will be exclusively broadcast on ESPN+.

Click here for more information on streaming and viewing options.

Fans may also listen on 102.5 The Game, the Preds Radio Network and El Jefe Radio.