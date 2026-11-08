Elite Goaltender, Better Person: How Pekka Rinne Reached the Hockey Hall of Fame

The Predators then defeated St. Louis and Anaheim to face Pittsburgh in the Final, and although that final series didn’t go Nashville’s way, Rinne’s memories - particularly in Games 3 and 4 of the Final at home - will never be forgotten.

“When you think about that whole run, you start thinking about the fans and the city of Nashville, how it just erupted and how crazy it was coming to the rink for the game,” Rinne said. “I mean, it was unbelievable. For me personally, I really remember that Game 3. We lost the first two games in Pittsburgh, and I didn’t really play too well the first two games. I was nervous before the first home game, and just the way the fans reacted, they were just chanting my name during warmups, and I was getting teary eyed just trying to see the puck and just trying to get ready for the game. But I feel like that one moment was huge for me. I really appreciated that, and I feel like it gave me an extra little something.”

In 2020, Rinne scored a goal in Chicago, something he had always dreamed about doing in a game after rehearsing for years in practice. And as his career began to wind down and Juuse Saros took over as Nashville’s starter, Rinne couldn’t have been more gracious toward his fellow Finn while always putting the team first.

“Externally, the world might see that they’ve got a good relationship, or it looks like he takes care of the young guy, but the reality is, players know players, and Pekka Rinne knew that Juuse Saros was going to be a real good goalie - and for lack of better terms, he probably knew he was going to be a threat,” Vanderklok said. “And again, to the person that Pekka was, Pekka completely took him under his wing. He would let him borrow his car, he would have him over to his house for dinner, he would take him out on the road, and on the ice, he would be there for him and help him… That’s the kind of person Pekka was, and it morphed into such a great friendship. It was real, and it's still real. They're still great friends today. But again, Pekka taking on Juuse to help him and show him the way and take him under his wing, and truly wanting the best for him, even though that might not be the best for Pekka and Pekka’s own livelihood and career, it’s just such a unique relationship, such a great relationship.”

And on the ice, Rinne and Saros made each other better by simply being themselves.

“They’re very different goalies,” Vanderklok said. “Obviously, one guy's taller than the other, but they played very different. I remember having a conversation with them, saying, ‘This is the best thing for both of you guys because you both need to become more like each other.’ Pekka was very energetic, and he would battle and sprawl and never be out of a play because he'd compete so hard. But sometimes he probably would have been better doing things in a more structured manner and a more predictable manner to give himself better chances more frequently and consistently. And Juuse was the opposite. Juuse was very structured and calculated and polished in his technical game, but in those desperation moments, sometimes he would get a little bit frozen or hesitant. And Pekka was so good in those situations, so they really truly helped each other become more like each other, and both guys became better goalies because they played together, and worked together, learned together. And with Pekka being the way Pekka was, building that relationship expedited all of that.”

For Saros, the chance to learn from and befriend one of his childhood heroes was almost unbelievable at times.

Growing up in Finland, Saros would seek out Rinne’s highlight videos on YouTube. And once he was selected by Nashville in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, the young netminder knew a dream was about to come true.

“That was pretty surreal,” Saros said. “I remember the first time meeting him, my hands were shaking. It was a pretty nerve-wracking moment, but obviously it was pretty special. Then to be able to play with him, and then becoming friends, I was lucky, and it’s still special.”