Elite Goaltender, Better Person: How Pekka Rinne Reached the Hockey Hall of Fame

This is far from a dream, although the last two-plus decades of Rinne’s life might feel like one.
He’s Nashville’s all-time leader in virtually every goaltending category, and he’s widely regarded as the best Finnish netminder of all time, leading the League in games played, wins and shutouts by a Finn.
Those 683 regular-season games played, 369 wins and 60 shutouts are impressive enough, and his career goals-against average of 2.43 is fourth all-time for netminders with at least 350 NHL regular season wins. Rinne is also one of only 13 goaltenders to register 350 wins and 60 shutouts during his career.
There’s the charitable arm, too - including the co-founding of the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund that raises money and awareness to help patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Rinne still stops there, sometimes with fanfare, others by himself, just to brighten someone else’s day.
For Nashville’s all-time leader in virtually every goaltending statistical category, the journey to this point began back in the early 2000s in a small rink in Finland.
During pregame warmups.
The story has been told over the years from the Predators perspective. Longtime Preds European Scout Janne Kekalainen, as well as the late Ray Shero, who was Nashville’s assistant general manager at the time, were there to see a tall, lanky goaltender in net. There was only one problem - they had to make sure they arrived early.
Rinne was playing behind then-future NHL netminder Niklas Backstrom, an excellent goalie in his own right. Rinne didn’t start much in those days, and he wasn’t about to on that particular occasion, either. So, Shero and Kekalainen made sure they were there in plenty of time to get a glimpse.
And Rinne heard they’d be watching.
“I knew they were in the stands, and I remember going out in the warmups, and I gave everything I had,” Rinne laughed. “I was just trying to play the pucks out; anything I could do. I was telling Backstrom, ‘If you don't want to take the net, I'm happy to be in the net and in the warmups,’ but it's funny how things sometimes go. Afterwards, and then even talking to Janne Kekelainen, he said that he saw me play multiple times, and so it's not just that warmups. But it’s a great story, and that actually happened. I think that was the only time Ray Shero saw me on the ice [before the Draft]."
That showing, combined with a few others, was enough for the Preds to select Rinne in the eighth round - which doesn’t even exist anymore - of the 2004 NHL Draft. Little did they know, they had just added a future Hall-of-Famer to the group.
Rinne, who wasn’t anywhere close to attending the Draft and was instead enjoying a Midsummer party at his friend’s parents’ house in Finland, got the news from his agent.
“I was 21 years old already, and I was a few years past my draft age, so I never even thought about getting drafted,” Rinne recalled. “At night time, my Finnish agent calls me [at the party], and said, ‘Hey, congrats, you got drafted by Nashville,’ and I couldn't believe it… But in my own head, it was a big thing. It was a big confidence boost. Before that, my goals were always playing in a Finnish league and maybe one day get to wear the Finnish National Team jersey or something like that. But once I got drafted, automatically the NHL became my goal.”
Before long, Rinne made his way to Nashville - and to the United States - for the first time to attend Predators Development Camp. And Mitch Korn knew right away.
Now serving as the Preds’ Director of Goaltending, Korn was the team’s goaltending coach at the time, and it didn’t take him long to identify what Rinne had was special.
“We had four or five goalies there, probably all were drafted, and I put them through a bunch of drills and exercises,” Korn recalled. “All the scouts and staff are standing behind the net by the locker room, and [former Head Coach Barry Trotz is] down there. All the goalies go off, and I'm the last one coming out that door by the Zamboni gate, and ‘Trotzy’ meets me right there. We looked at each other, and we said, ‘That's the one.’ And that one was Pekka.”