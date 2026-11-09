Rinne Uses Hockey Hall of Fame Speech to Thank Preds Organization and Fans, Inspire Future Generations

Pekka Rinne’s journey to the Hockey Hall of Fame was unique, to say the least.

Unlike many others, he wasn’t a top draft pick, he didn't make his NHL debut immediately, and he certainly wasn’t expected to become one of the top goaltenders the game of hockey has ever seen.

But over the course of 15 seasons with the Nashville Predators, that’s exactly what happened.

And as he took the stage in Toronto on Monday night to officially become an honored member of the Hall - with former Preds teammates Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg and Juuse Saros in the crowd - Rinne couldn’t help but smile when reminiscing on what it took to get to this moment.

“I'm humbled to be standing here tonight among so many of my heroes,” Rinne began. “I'd be lying if I told you that I saw this coming.”

A self-described “tall and uncoordinated” kid from Finland, Rinne nearly gave up hockey as a teenager to focus on Finnish baseball. But his junior coach, Harri Hautamaki, told Rinne he had potential and to keep playing.

Even while continuing his young career in Finland, Rinne was still somewhat unknown. But longtime Predators European Scout, Janne Kekalainen, had his eye on the lanky netminder.

With the 258th overall pick in the eighth round of the 2004 NHL Draft - a round that doesn’t even exist anymore - the Preds took Rinne with the hope he may one day find his way to Nashville.

Did he ever.

Eventually, Rinne became not only the starting goaltender for the Predators, but one of the game’s best puck stoppers. A Vezina Trophy as the League’s best goalie in 2018 solidified that fact, and Rinne ended up spending his entire career with the Preds, a stretch that saw him record 369 regular-season wins and 60 shutouts.

And not only did he star for Nashville on the ice, but he fell in love with the city and its people away from the rink. In his speech, Rinne reflected on his time in Tennessee with the fondest of memories.

"Getting to wear the Predators jersey throughout my career and play for an organization that I love was the absolute highlight of my career,” Rinne said. “Nashville became so much more than just a place where I played hockey. It became my second home. It gave me a community, lifelong friendships and memories that my family and I will cherish forever. The people in Nashville welcomed me, supported me and made me feel like a part of something bigger than hockey. I'll always be grateful for that.”