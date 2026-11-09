Rinne Uses Hockey Hall of Fame Speech to Thank Preds Organization and Fans, Inspire Future Generations

Former Nashville Goaltender Officially Inducted Into Hockey Hall of Fame

2026 Hockey Hall Of Fame Induction Press Conference, Pekka Rinne

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By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Pekka Rinne’s journey to the Hockey Hall of Fame was unique, to say the least. 

Unlike many others, he wasn’t a top draft pick, he didn't make his NHL debut immediately, and he certainly wasn’t expected to become one of the top goaltenders the game of hockey has ever seen. 

But over the course of 15 seasons with the Nashville Predators, that’s exactly what happened. 

And as he took the stage in Toronto on Monday night to officially become an honored member of the Hall - with former Preds teammates Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg and Juuse Saros in the crowd - Rinne couldn’t help but smile when reminiscing on what it took to get to this moment. 

“I'm humbled to be standing here tonight among so many of my heroes,” Rinne began. “I'd be lying if I told you that I saw this coming.” 

A self-described “tall and uncoordinated” kid from Finland, Rinne nearly gave up hockey as a teenager to focus on Finnish baseball. But his junior coach, Harri Hautamaki, told Rinne he had potential and to keep playing. 

Even while continuing his young career in Finland, Rinne was still somewhat unknown. But longtime Predators European Scout, Janne Kekalainen, had his eye on the lanky netminder. 

With the 258th overall pick in the eighth round of the 2004 NHL Draft - a round that doesn’t even exist anymore - the Preds took Rinne with the hope he may one day find his way to Nashville. 

Did he ever. 

Eventually, Rinne became not only the starting goaltender for the Predators, but one of the game’s best puck stoppers. A Vezina Trophy as the League’s best goalie in 2018 solidified that fact, and Rinne ended up spending his entire career with the Preds, a stretch that saw him record 369 regular-season wins and 60 shutouts. 

And not only did he star for Nashville on the ice, but he fell in love with the city and its people away from the rink. In his speech, Rinne reflected on his time in Tennessee with the fondest of memories. 

"Getting to wear the Predators jersey throughout my career and play for an organization that I love was the absolute highlight of my career,” Rinne said. “Nashville became so much more than just a place where I played hockey. It became my second home. It gave me a community, lifelong friendships and memories that my family and I will cherish forever. The people in Nashville welcomed me, supported me and made me feel like a part of something bigger than hockey. I'll always be grateful for that.”

Former Predators General Manager - and Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024 inductee - David Poile presented Rinne with his plaque on Monday night, and Rinne made sure to recognize the man who gave him a chance in the NHL. 

Rinne thanked the three head coaches he had in Nashville - Barry Trotz, Peter Laviolette and John Hynes - as well as his Predators goaltending coaches, Mitch Korn and Ben Vanderklok, for helping him to become an elite netminder. 

Then, Rinne recognized two more men who have recently passed away: his longtime agent, Jay Grossman, and former Preds Assistant Coach, Brent Peterson. 

“Jay was a friend, advisor and one of the smartest, hardest-working guys I've known,” Rinne said of his agent. “When I came to North America as a young player, I was trying to find my way in a new country, a new culture and a new world of professional hockey. Jay helped me navigate all of that. He was always in my corner. And my former Preds coach, Brent Peterson, who passed away in September; I wish everyone could have known ‘Petey’. He was a guy who would light up any room that he walked into. I know both of them would be so proud of me.”

The proud Finn then recognized what it means to be from the hockey-crazed country, and what an honor it was to be just the fourth Finnish native - and first goaltender - in the Hockey Hall of Fame. 

And then, most importantly, his family. Rinne thanked his mother and father, Helena and Jukka, his sisters, Anna and Paivi, and finally, his wife, Erika, and sons, Paulus and Samuel. 

“You're my greatest joy and most important part of my life,” Rinne said of his wife and sons. “Erika, thank you for your love and for being by my side through it all. And to my boys, being your dad is the greatest privilege of my life. You three are my everything. Love you.”

Finally, Rinne looked back at his journey once more and the unconventional path he took to get to hockey’s most hallowed hall. 

His story is uncommon, but it’s not impossible. And as he thanked the game and everyone in it one last time, he also encouraged the future, knowing that if he could do it, then perhaps another tall, lanky kid who is about ready to quit might just have one more reason not to. 

Spoken like a true Hall of Famer. 

“I feel so fortunate,” Rinne said. “Hockey has given me more than I ever could have dreamed of. If there's something that I want to pass on to any young athlete who's watching tonight, it's this: you don't have to be the most highly-touted prospect. You don't have to have everything figured out when you're young. Your path doesn't have to look like anyone else's. Mine certainly didn't. There will be setbacks. There will be moments when you doubt yourself. That's part of the journey. What matters is that you love what you do, that you're willing to work for it, that you learn from the people around you and never give up. 

“So, to everyone who was part of my journey, my family, teammates, coaches, trainers, the Preds organization, the fans in Nashville, my friends in Finland, and everyone who believed in me, I share this honor with you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

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