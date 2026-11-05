Stamkos Scores in Overtime as Preds Win for the Dads, Beat Avalanche

Did it for the dads.

Vitali Pinchuk scored his first NHL goal, and Steven Stamkos won it in overtime as the Nashville Predators defeated the Colorado Avalanche by a 3-2 final on Thursday night at Ball Arena. The result gives the Preds their third straight victory and a well-earned triumph on the team’s Fathers’ Trip.

Former Avs forward Ross Colton also scored for Nashville, and former Colorado goaltender Justus Annunen made 30 saves to give the Preds their seventh win of the season to inch within one point of the Avalanche in the standings.

“It just feels like we're building some momentum in terms of how we want to play our game,” Stamkos said. “The style of play of our group, we're getting comfortable. We had a lot of turnover this year with new guys - it takes some time to get adjusted to the systems, for the coaching staff to see what we have and then kind of put a game plan together. But all four lines are rolling. The D is playing great. Our goaltenders are playing great. Special teams have been great. I mean, it's just a recipe for success.”

“That was a great effort,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought it was a really good team over there who were pretty angry after [they lost the] other night. I thought we came out where we attacked, we didn't wait for them to get to us, and that was a close hockey game. And it came down to a huge kill at the end of regulation and a big power-play goal in overtime.”

In his first game back against his former team, it was Colton who pounced on a loose puck in front and gave the Preds a 1-0 lead early in the first period. Then, after Colorado tied it, Reid Schaefer found Pinchuk down low, and the rookie placed a beautiful backhand shot into the top of the twine for his first in the NHL and a 2-1 Nashville lead through 20 minutes.

“I'm so excited because we won and I scored,” Pinchuk said. “It's what I want. We played good, and today [we had a] great PK, great play by ‘Big Juice’.”

“Way nicer than a lot of guys' first NHL goals, so I'm sure he'll remember that for a long time,” Stamkos smiled. “I thought that was his best game by a mile. You could tell, you gain a little confidence when you score, but he had the puck on his stick a lot. He was making plays, made a great move to draw that penalty as well. So we're hoping he can build on that because you saw the confidence starting to come with his game tonight.”