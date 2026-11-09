Bridgestone Arena Selects JE Dunn Construction to Lead Smashville's Next Stage: Broadway 2030 Transformation Project

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 9, 2026) – The Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena announced today that JE Dunn Construction has been chosen to serve as construction manager for Smashville’s Next Stage: Broadway 2030, the multi-year renovation project that will transform the venue into a best-in-class destination for patrons, performers and athletes.

“Smashville’s Next Stage: Broadway 2030 represents one of the most significant investments in the future of our organization, our fans and downtown Nashville,” said Kyle Clayton, Nashville Predators Chief Strategy Officer. “This project is about reimagining the arena experience, strengthening our connection to Broadway and ensuring Bridgestone Arena remains one of the premier sports and entertainment destinations in the world for decades to come. Selecting the right construction partner is a critical step in bringing this ambitious vision to life. We’re excited to partner with JE Dunn as we move from planning and design into execution and begin shaping the next chapter of Bridgestone Arena.”

Smashville’s Next Stage will reimagine the experience for fans, athletes and performers through comprehensive enhancements to the arena’s amenities, hospitality offerings, technology and operational infrastructure. The broader vision also includes creating a more vibrant, year-round destination that strengthens the arena’s connection to Broadway and the surrounding downtown community.

"For more than 30 years, JE Dunn has helped build projects that support Nashville’s growth," said Sean Buck, Senior Vice President and Nashville Office Leader for JE Dunn Construction. "Bridgestone Arena is an iconic fixture of this city, and we are honored to build on our longstanding relationship with the Nashville Predators. Having successfully completed recent upgrades inside the venue, our team understands the high standards this organization sets and is committed to delivering this project safely and efficiently.”

Fans and patrons are encouraged to play a meaningful role in shaping Smashville’s Next Stage: Broadway 2030 by sharing their ideas at Broadway2030.com. This fan and patron feedback is invaluable and directly informs design decisions and enhances fan experience; it also helps ensure the arena’s future needs reflect the needs, traditions and passions of the community it serves. The design isn’t complete until their voices are heard, making their input an essential part of bringing Bridgestone Arena’s next chapter to life.

Media Contacts

Nashville Predators

Abby Helper

Media Relations Manager

[email protected]

615-770-2347

JE Dunn Construction

Jenny Powelson

Communications Manager

[email protected]

816-592-1793