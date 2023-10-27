News Feed

Bridgestone Arena Ranks Fourth in the United States for Ticket Sales

Preds Prospect Report: Graham Sward Shines in Opening Weeks of WHL Campaign

Men Behind The Mask: Meet the Predators 'Department of Goaltending Excellence'

Preds, Ford Ice Centers Host American Special Hockey Association Friendly Games 

After 10-Year Extension, Vanderbilt Doctors Look Forward to Continued Relationship with Preds

Preds Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Canucks

Nashville Predators and Vanderbilt Health Extend Multi-Year Partnership

Novak Scores Twice in Preds 5-1 Win over Sharks

Predators Claim Liam Foudy on Waivers from Columbus

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Sharks, Oct. 21

Horse Hockey & A Hockey Horse: Gus Nyquist on the POP

Nashville Predators Community Relations Week Set for Oct. 23-27

Smith Scores Twice as Preds Earn 4-1 Win Over Rangers

GAME DAY: Preds at Rangers, Oct. 19

O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program

Preds Foundation to Host Alumni Clay Shoot

Preds Handed 6-1 Defeat by Oilers at Home

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Oilers, Oct. 17

The Sudbury Mafia & Shoresy: Preds Assistant Coach Derek MacKenzie on the POP

Assistant Coach Derek MacKenzie Joins Max Herz & Kara Hammer on Episode 207 of the Predators Official Podcast

POP 207
By Max Herz
@MaxHerzTalks Host, Predators Official Podcast

Predators assistant coach Derek MacKenzie joins the POP (13:20) as he concludes his first month on the Nashville coaching staff. MacKenzie discusses his longstanding relationship with fellow Sudbury, Ontario native Andrew Brunette, playing junior hockey with former Preds captain Mike Fisher on his hometown Sudbury Wolves, coaching the Wolves last season and being part of their 'Shoresy' night, his coaching role & philosophies, and more!

Kara Hammer and Max Herz recap the many highlights of the Preds' 5-1 win over the Sharks including equipment manager Pete Rogers' broken stick heroics and Kiefer Sherwood's Gordie Howe hat trick.

Predators team reporter Emma Lingan joins the show to discuss her new article about Smashville's 'Department of Goaltending Excellence.'

Plus, Kara discovers the identity of her mysterious Wyoming gunslinger and defenseman Alex Carrier vows to pick on someone his own size.

Visit NashvillePredators.com/Podcast to listen to the latest episode & subscribe through iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify and more.

