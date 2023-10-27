The Sudbury Mafia & Shoresy: Preds Assistant Coach Derek MacKenzie on the POP

Predators assistant coach Derek MacKenzie joins the POP (13:20) as he concludes his first month on the Nashville coaching staff. MacKenzie discusses his longstanding relationship with fellow Sudbury, Ontario native Andrew Brunette, playing junior hockey with former Preds captain Mike Fisher on his hometown Sudbury Wolves, coaching the Wolves last season and being part of their 'Shoresy' night, his coaching role & philosophies, and more!

Kara Hammer and Max Herz recap the many highlights of the Preds' 5-1 win over the Sharks including equipment manager Pete Rogers' broken stick heroics and Kiefer Sherwood's Gordie Howe hat trick.

Predators team reporter Emma Lingan joins the show to discuss her new article about Smashville's 'Department of Goaltending Excellence.'

Plus, Kara discovers the identity of her mysterious Wyoming gunslinger and defenseman Alex Carrier vows to pick on someone his own size.

Visit NashvillePredators.com/Podcast to listen to the latest episode & subscribe through iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify and more.