Preds Prospect O'Hara Gaining Confidence During First Professional Season

Cole O’Hara briefly experienced professional hockey at the tail end of the 2024-25 season, playing in two games for the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals following the conclusion of his season at UMass Amherst.

However, in his first full season of professional hockey, O’Hara is proving why Nashville selected him at No. 114 overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

In 20 games, the 6-foot, 189-pound forward has recorded 17 points (6g-11a), tied for fourth on Milwaukee and tied for 13th among AHL rookies. Recently, O’Hara has been playing arguably his best hockey, recording at least one point in four of his last five contests, notching two goals and three assists during that stretch.

Still, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native understands that he is only beginning to transform into the player the Predators imagined when they drafted him.

“Once I started stacking games together, I started to get more into the player I want to be,” O’Hara said. “There are a lot more steps I still want to take, but each game I’m getting more comfortable and more confident.”

O’Hara appears well on his way to taking these next steps as he pushes for an NHL roster spot, and he credits his early success to the teammates and coaching staff around him.

“Playing with good players helps,” O’Hara said. “Guys like [Jake] Lucchini, [Daniel] Carr, Oasiz[Wiesblatt]… We have some good chemistry so far.”

However, it’s not only the early chemistry that has springboarded O’Hara’s quick start. It’s also the veteran presence among his Admirals teammates that has allowed the rookie to experience early success.

“It’s huge to have veterans and have a lot of experience on the roster,” he said. “They’re always trying to help the younger guys out and show me the little things in my game I can start applying. They’ve been a huge help to me, and I’m always open to feedback.”

O’Hara leans on Lucchini and Carr – his most consistent linemates so far this season who both have NHL experience – and the other veterans on Milwaukee’s roster as he continues to grow early in his professional career. He also credits the Admirals coaching staff, led by Head Coach Karl Taylor, for the work they’ve put in with him as well.

“The team as a whole helps,” O’Hara said. “Lucchini helps, and Carr is always trying to give me feedback, but the coaches have been great too. They’re very open in telling me what they need and what they want from me as I take my game to the next level.”

Despite O’Hara’s modest tune, the successful beginning of his rookie campaign should not come as a surprise to anyone. Prior to his professional career, the winger played three seasons at UMass, with his junior campaign proving to be the most fruitful. His college success paved the way for O’Hara to begin his AHL career with a high level of confidence.

In his junior season, O’Hara tied the UMass single-season points record with 51 (22g-29a), leading him to being named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the nation’s top college hockey player. He was also a finalist for the Hockey East Player of the Year and was named to the Hockey East First All-Star Team.

“Coming up that season I had a lot of confidence, and after that season I think I felt ready to make this jump to professional hockey, which was the biggest thing,” O’Hara said. “I felt like I had proved what I could do in college, and I wanted to take that next jump and challenge myself.”

After completing a three-year collegiate tenure, O’Hara signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Predators in April. Despite finding some success on the scoresheet early in his career, O’Hara knows there are areas in his game that he must improve upon to someday crack the Predators roster.

“I want to play with more pace and more speed, and that’s one thing that Milwaukee has been trying to get me to do,” O’Hara said. “More consistency with my speed, and if I keep doing that, that will open more plays for me, and that’s when my skill and offense can shine through.”

Nashville saw a glimpse of O’Hara’s skill in the fall during the three-game 2025 NHL Prospect Showcase in Florida – leading his team in goals with two – and at the team’s training camp at Ford Ice Center Bellevue.

His skill stood out in training camp, highlighted by a breakaway goal in which he went between the legs and over the goalie’s shoulder to find the back of the net.