Stamkos Scores Overtime Winner as Preds Defeat Wild

And to all a good night.

Steven Stamkos tallied the overtime winner as the Nashville Predators defeated the Minnesota Wild by a 3-2 final in OT on Tuesday night at Grand Casino Arena. The result sees the Preds enter the Christmas break on a three-game win streak with 10 victories in their last 14 overall.

Ryan O’Reilly and Roman Josi both scored on the power play, and Juuse Saros was excellent with 30 saves of his own, but Stamkos played the role of hero with the game-winning goal in his third consecutive outing - and a perfect exclamation point to conclude the night against one of the League’s top teams.

“We're starting to believe here,” Stamkos said. “This group has obviously gone through a lot of adversity the past year and a bit. We didn't have the start that we wanted to this season, but the growth is there and guys are starting to believe. And it's a funny thing - when you start rolling, you get some confidence. You have fun coming to the rink every day. It makes a big difference.”

After the Wild took a 1-0 lead on a Brock Faber goal in the opening period, the Nashville power play went to work. First, O’Reilly put home a Luke Evangelista rebound at the front of the net, and less than three minutes after that, Josi sniped a shot past Filip Gustavsson for a second tally on the man advantage and a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes of play.

Minnesota evened the score early in the second stanza with a goal from Joel Eriksson Ek, and that count held into the final frame and then overtime.

But, just 53 seconds into the extra session, Erik Haula went the length of the ice and made a beautiful centering feed to Stamkos who buried his 597th career goal in game No. 1,200. The marker gave his club two more points in the standings and an early Christmas gift headed into the break.