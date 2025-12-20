Evangelista Scores Magnificent Goal as Preds Beat Maple Leafs

The Predators prevailed in one heck of a hockey game on Saturday night - and Luke Evangelista stole the show.

The Nashville winger recorded one of the more impressive goals in recent memory as he helped his club to a 5-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bridgestone Arena. The result gets the Preds back in the win column and gives them a split of the season series against the Leafs.

Erik Haula, Adam Wilsby, Steven Stamkos and Cole Smith also found the back of the net for Nashville, and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in the win - but it was Evangelista’s tally that had everyone talking by the end of the night.

“That was one of the nicer goals I've ever seen - but don't tell him,” Bunting smiled. “No, that was great. He's so gifted skillwise, and he sees the ice so well. He’s really good at slowing the puck down and making plays. And that one, he just put the jets on and used his toe drag, and the rest was history. That was a really nice goal.”

“Yeah, it was a little much, that celly,” Evangelista smiled, recalling his celebration. “Honestly, I just kind of blacked out. I should probably behave a little bit more. But, yeah, in a moment like that, the adrenaline just gets the best of you. I just kept saying, ‘Oh my God.’ I couldn't believe it.”

Toronto had a 1-0 advantage after one period of play courtesy of a goal from Nicolas Roy less than two minutes into the contest. But, on a power play in the second stanza, Haula tipped a Roman Josi point shot past Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll to even the score.

The visitors retook the lead when John Tavares deflected a shot into the twine, but before the middle period was out, Wilsby took a feed from Ryan O’Reilly and buried a wrister from the slot for a 2-2 tie through 40 minutes of play.

And then, midway through the final frame, Evangelista went to work against his hometown club.

After taking a pass in the neutral zone, the Ontario native moved around one challenger before streaking into the Toronto end, deking around a defender from forehand to backhand and then, while falling to the ice, roofed a shot into the cage to send the Nashville crowd into a frenzy.